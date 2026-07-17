Pres. Mahama tells appointees to 'number their days' and deliver on promises
President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that he regularly reminds his appointees to count every day they spend in office, urging them to stay focused on delivering the promises his administration made to Ghanaians.
Speaking during the Reset Tour and citizens’ engagement in the Volta Region on Friday, July 17, the President said more opportunities would arise for individuals to serve in his administration as adjustments continue.
There’ll be reshuffles and reshuffles and reshuffles, so just stand in readiness. Who knows, your turn will come and you’ll be invited to serve, he said.
The President used the occasion to defend his government's decision to maintain a smaller administration, describing it as a deliberate strategy to improve efficiency while reducing unnecessary public expenditure.
According to him, the number of presidential staff, advisers and other officials serving at the Presidency has been cut significantly—from around 300 under previous arrangements to just over 200.
We’ve kept it lean and mean and that is how we’re able to cut down some of the waste, he said.
President Mahama also pointed to the size of his ministerial team, stating that his government has limited the number of ministers to 60. He added that several ministries, along with all regional ministerial offices, are operating without deputy ministers as part of broader efforts to reduce the cost of governance.
He explained that the streamlined structure is intended to ensure government resources are used more efficiently while maintaining effective service delivery.
The President's comments come amid growing public interest in whether further changes to his administration are imminent, as his government continues implementing its policy agenda and fulfilling campaign promises.
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