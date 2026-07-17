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Asante Kotoko appoint former South Africa captain Eric Tinkler as new head coach

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 14:59 - 17 July 2026
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Eric Tinkler
Asante Kotoko appoint former South Africa captain Eric Tinkler as new head coach
Asante Kotoko have appointed former South Africa captain and experienced coach Eric Tinkler as their new head coach. The CAF A Licence holder joins the Porcupine Warriors with an impressive coaching and playing career as the club targets domestic and continental success.
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  • Asante Kotoko have appointed former South Africa captain Eric Tinkler as their new head coach, with the experienced tactician taking charge immediately.

  • Tinkler brings more than 30 years of elite football experience, having coached top South African clubs including Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Cape Town City, while also representing South Africa at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

  • The 55-year-old will work alongside Director of Football Stanley Menzo as Kotoko seek to challenge for domestic honours and strengthen their campaign in continental football.

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Asante Kotoko Sporting Club have appointed experienced South African coach Eric Tinkler as their new head coach, as the Ghana Premier League giants continue rebuilding their technical team ahead of the 2026/27 season.

READ ALSO: FIFA confirms Slavko Vincic as the referee for Argentina vs Spain World Cup final

The club announced Tinkler's appointment on Friday, July 17 noting that the former Bafana Bafana captain joins the Porcupine Warriors with immediate effect.

The appointment comes just weeks after Kotoko named former Netherlands international Stanley Menzo as the club's Director of Football, strengthening the club's football structure and long-term planning. 

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Tinkler arrives in Kumasi after coaching several of South Africa's biggest clubs, including Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Cape Town City, Maritzburg United, Bidvest Wits and Sekhukhune United.

His coaching career includes reaching the CAF Champions League final with Orlando Pirates and the CAF Confederation Cup final with SuperSport United. He has also won domestic trophies, including the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup, earning a reputation as one of South Africa's most respected coaches.

READ ALSO: Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings: Lionel Messi leads race for record ninth award

Before moving into coaching, Tinkler enjoyed a successful playing career. He earned 48 international appearances for South Africa, captained Bafana Bafana at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations, represented his country at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, and was part of the squad that won the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tinkler expressed excitement about taking charge of one of Africa's most successful football clubs.

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"I am honoured and excited to join one of Africa's most storied football institutions. Asante Kotoko's rich history, passion for success and ambition for development is not hidden in Africa. I look forward to working with the players, staff, and management to build a team that can compete and win, both at home and on the continental stage. I feel proud to be associated with this great club at this historical moment", he said.

Tinkler's appointment is the latest step in Kotoko's efforts to rebuild after recent changes to the club's technical leadership.

READ ALSO: World Cup winners to receive championship rings for the first time in FIFA history

The Porcupine Warriors have been restructuring their football operations by appointing Stanley Menzo as Director of Football to oversee recruitment, player development and the club's long-term football strategy. 

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