Ballon d'Or 2026 Power Rankings: Lionel Messi leads race for record ninth award

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates the victory at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final football match between England and Argentina. Atlanta United States Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates the victory at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final football match between England and Argentina. Atlanta United States Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

Lionel Messi leads the 2026 Ballon d'Or race after Argentina reached the World Cup final. See the latest rankings featuring Lamine Yamal, Kane and Mbappe.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has strengthened his grip on the 2026 Ballon d'Or race after another match-winning performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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According to prediction platform Polymarket Sports, the 39-year-old is now the leading favourite to win football's most prestigious individual award, with a 31.7% probability of claiming a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or.

Messi's latest rise comes after inspiring Argentina to a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the World Cup semi-finals, sending the defending champions into a second consecutive final.

The Inter Miami superstar once again delivered when it mattered most.

After England took the lead, Messi provided the assist for Enzo Fernandez's equaliser before producing another moment of brilliance by setting up Lautaro Martinez for the dramatic late winner.

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His leadership and decisive contributions have been central to Argentina's title defence, making him the standout candidate for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

A World Cup triumph against Spain in the final would further strengthen Messi's case to secure another historic individual accolade.

Top Ballon d'Or 2026 contenders

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 31.7%

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Lionel Messi | Getty Images

Messi tops the latest Ballon d'Or rankings after another exceptional World Cup campaign. The eight-time winner is chasing a record ninth Golden Ball and has once again proved decisive on football's biggest stage.

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal | Getty Images

Spain's teenage sensation remains Messi's closest challenger. Although he has scored only once at the tournament, Yamal has consistently influenced matches with his creativity and attacking flair. A standout performance in the World Cup final could significantly boost his chances.

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3. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane enjoyed another prolific tournament, scoring six goals to guide the Three Lions to the semi-finals. However, England's elimination against Argentina has weakened his Ballon d'Or hopes.

4. Ousmane Dembele (France)

Ousmane Dembele is hoping to win the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable season with European champions Paris Saint-Germain © FRANCK FIFE / AFP/File

The reigning Ballon d'Or holder drops to fourth despite winning the UEFA Champions League and domestic titles with Paris Saint-Germain. While he scored five goals during France's World Cup campaign, the team's semi-final exit has hurt his chances of retaining the award.

5. Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe becomes France's all-time top scorer | Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe completes the top five after another outstanding World Cup. The French captain registered eight goals and two assists, but France's defeat to Spain in the semi-finals has significantly reduced his chances of lifting the Ballon d'Or.

Can Messi make history again?

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With the World Cup final against Spain still to come, Messi remains in pole position to make football history once again.