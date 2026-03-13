Ballon d’Or 2026: Top 10 favourites to win the Golden Ball

The Ballon d'Or remains the most prestigious individual accolade in world football. Established in 1956 by the French magazine France Football, the award recognises the player judged to have delivered the most outstanding performances over the course of the season.

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The previous edition saw Ousmane Dembele claim the honour after a sensational campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, where he played a decisive role in helping the club secure their first-ever UEFA Champions League title. He beat fierce competition from emerging stars such as Lamine Yamal and established performers like Vinicius Junior.

For nearly two decades, the award was dominated by global icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, with both legends now playing outside Europe, a new generation of footballers has taken centre stage, creating one of the most competitive Ballon d’Or races in recent years.

Below are the top 10 favourites for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, based on current form, statistics, and potential trophy success.

10. Cole Palmer

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Chelsea star Cole Palmer

The English attacking midfielder has continued his rapid rise as one of the most creative young players in Europe. Palmer has been instrumental for Chelsea FC this season, contributing 10 goals and 3 assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

Known for his composure, penalty-taking ability and intelligent movement between the lines, the 23-year-old has become Chelsea’s attacking focal point. If he continues to influence big games and lead his team deep into European competitions, his Ballon d’Or credentials could grow significantly.

9. Luis Diaz

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga (Photo by Christina Pahnke – sampics/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

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The Colombian winger remains one of the most explosive attackers at Bayern. Diaz has recorded 19 goals and 13 assists, showcasing his pace, dribbling and work rate on the left flank.

His performances have been vital in Liverpool’s push for domestic and European honours, and continued success with the club could push him further up the Ballon d’Or rankings.

8. Pedri

Pedri González López

Widely regarded as one of the most intelligent midfielders of his generation, Pedri continues to control games for FC Barcelona.

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The Spanish playmaker has contributed 4 goals, 10 assists and an average pass accuracy above 90% in 34 matches this season. His ability to dictate tempo, break defensive lines with key passes, and maintain composure under pressure makes him indispensable to Barcelona.

With Barcelona competing strongly in La Liga and Europe, Pedri could become a serious contender if the club wins major trophies.

7. Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is hoping to win the Ballon d'Or after a remarkable season with European champions Paris Saint-Germain © FRANCK FIFE / AFP/File

After winning the previous Ballon d'Or, Dembele remains a strong contender to retain the trophy. The Paris Saint-Germain star has continued his fine form this season, recording 11 goals and 5 assists across all competitions.

His pace, creativity and two-footed finishing have made him a key figure in PSG’s attack and one of the most dangerous wingers in world football. If Dembele maintains his impressive numbers and helps PSG win major trophies, particularly the UEFA Champions League, he could strengthen his chances of retaining the award.

6. Vinicius Junior

Vini Jr

The Brazilian superstar remains one of the most dangerous attackers at Real Madrid. Vinícius has produced 13 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances this season while maintaining an impressive dribbling success rate.

His ability to decide crucial matches with pace and creativity has made him one of the most feared wingers in world football. If Real Madrid win the Champions League again, Vinícius could become a top contender for the award.

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5. Michael Olise

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HEIDENHEIM-BAYERN MUNICH AFP via Getty Images

French international Michael Olise has enjoyed a remarkable campaign since joining Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old winger has delivered 15 goals and 19 assists, making him one of the most productive creators in European football. His crossing accuracy, technical ability and vision have transformed Bayern’s attacking play under coach Vincent Kompany.

4. Erling Haaland

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City

The Norwegian goal machine continues to dominate defences for Manchester City. Under manager Pep Guardiola, Haaland has already scored 29 goals and provided 7 assists in 28 matches across all competitions this season.

Since joining City, he has consistently averaged more than a goal per game, breaking several scoring records in English football. If City secure major titles such as the Premier League or Champions League again, Haaland’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or will significantly increase.

3. Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal | Getty Images

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At just 18 years old, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal is already among the best players in the world.

After finishing runner-up in the Ballon d’Or race last year, the Spanish winger has produced 18 goals and 12 assists this season. His creativity, dribbling and maturity on the ball have made him one of the most exciting talents in global football.

Yamal also played a key role in helping Barcelona win the Supercopa de España and could add the La Liga title this season.

2. Kylian Mbappe

Striker Kylian Mbappe is hoping to win his first, and Real Madrid's 16th, UEFA Champions League title in the 2025-26 season [File: Diego Souto/Getty Images]

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Now leading the attack at Real Madrid, Mbappé continues to produce extraordinary numbers. The French captain has scored 36 goals and registered 7 assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Already a FIFA World Cup winner, Mbappé’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or could rise further if he leads Real Madrid to major trophies and shines for the France national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

1. Harry Kane – Current Favourite

'We can beat anyone' - Harry Kane warns ahead of Bayern's clash with PSG

Leading the race is England captain Harry Kane, who has been in sensational form for Bayern Munich.

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The prolific striker has scored 45 goals and provided 5 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this season. Kane has already helped Bayern lift the DFL-Supercup and is on track to win the Bundesliga title.

If he maintains his scoring form and guides Bayern deep into the Champions League while also performing strongly for the England national football team, Kane could finally secure the first Ballon d’Or of his career.

The Bigger Picture

With global superstars like Messi and Ronaldo no longer dominating the European scene, football is witnessing the rise of a new era of talent. Young stars and established performers are now battling fiercely for individual recognition.

However, as history has shown, major trophies, decisive moments in big matches, and international success often play a crucial role in determining who ultimately lifts the Ballon d’Or trophy.