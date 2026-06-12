WASSCE candidates seen in viral video destroying school property risk severe sanctions if identified (video)

A viral video showing students believed to be writing the 2026 WASSCE destroying school property has sparked outrage, with WAEC rules indicating severe sanctions for misconduct.

A viral video shows students believed to be WASSCE candidates destroying books and furniture after an exam.

WAEC rules suggest candidates involved in vandalism could face suspension, cancellation of papers or other sanctions.

Similar incidents during the 2020 WASSCE led to dismissals and bans for some Ghanaian students.

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A viral video circulating on social media shows a group of students believed to be candidates writing the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) vandalising books and school furniture moments after completing one of their papers.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

The video, which has sparked public outrage, captures the students throwing books, damaging desks and engaging in disorderly conduct outside the examination centre. The identity of the school and the specific subjects remain unconfirmed.

The incident comes as thousands of final-year students across Ghana and other West African countries continue to sit for the 2026 WASSCE.

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Acts such as vandalism, disturbing candidates, destroying examination materials, or physically disrupting an exam environment can attract penalties including cancellation of papers, suspension, dismissal from school, or even bans from future examinations.

Disciplinary rules also indicate that destruction of examination materials can lead to cancellation of papers and a forced rewrite in a later sitting.

In 2020, several final-year students across multiple senior high schools engaged in riots and vandalism during the examination period, damaging school property and clashing with invigilators.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) initially dismissed 14 students and barred them from writing their remaining papers over acts of indiscipline and vandalism. WAEC publicly backed the sanctions, describing the behaviour as unacceptable.

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READ ALSO: GES releases funds to cover 2026 WASSCE practicals fees nationwide to ease burden on parents

Acts of destruction after exams can leave schools with costly repairs and disrupt academic activities for future students.