A bowl of instant noodles. Health experts have raised concerns over reports of drug substances being mixed with everyday foods as drug abuse takes a new turn in Ghana.

A bowl of instant noodles. Health experts have raised concerns over reports of drug substances being mixed with everyday foods as drug abuse takes a new turn in Ghana.

Everything to know about ‘Infused noodles’ as drug abuse takes a dangerous new twist in Ghana

A new method of substance abuse involving the mixing of narcotic substances with everyday foods, including instant noodles, has emerged as a growing concern in Ghana, with health experts warning about the dangers of the trend.

A new form of substance abuse involving drug-infused foods, including instant noodles, has raised concerns in Ghana, with experts warning about the dangers of consuming narcotics hidden in everyday meals.

Psychiatrist Dr Ruth Owusu Antwi revealed that some drug users have admitted mixing substances into noodles, stews, baked foods and other products to enhance drug effects.

Health experts are urging increased public awareness as drug abuse methods evolve, making it harder to detect substance use among young people and communities.

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The issue was highlighted in JoyNews’ investigative documentary “Deadly Doses II: Ghana’s Growing Drug Crisis”, where psychiatrist Dr Ruth Owusu Antwi revealed that some drug users have admitted mixing substances with noodles and other commonly consumed foods to achieve the effects of drugs.

According to the psychiatrist, the practice is not limited to instant noodles, as some users have also disclosed mixing drugs into stews, baked products and other meals.

Dr Owusu Antwi explained during the documentary;

These are some of the foods they have come admitting and opening up about how they have mixed it with some of these substances

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What are ‘infused noodles’?

‘Infused noodles’ refer to instant noodles that have allegedly been combined with illegal substances by some drug users. The concern is not about the noodles themselves, but the misuse of ordinary food items as a way of consuming drugs.

Experts say this emerging practice makes drug abuse harder to identify because the substances can be hidden in familiar foods that appear harmless.

How the trend is changing Ghana’s drug crisis

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The development forms part of a wider shift in Ghana’s substance abuse landscape, where narcotics are increasingly being concealed in everyday products.

The Deadly Doses II investigation found that substances such as marijuana and opioids are no longer only being sold in traditional drug markets but are also appearing in food and drink products, including items such as sobolo, brownies and gummies.

Health professionals and authorities have warned that these new methods make it more difficult to detect drug use, particularly among young people.

Why experts are concerned

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Medical professionals say consuming drugs through food can create additional risks because users may not know the quantity of substances they are taking.

Unlike smoking or other forms of consumption, the effects of drug-infused foods may take longer to appear, which can encourage some users to consume more than intended.

Experts have also raised concerns about the increasing exposure of young people to drug-related activities, with reports showing that substance abuse is reaching schools and tertiary institutions.

Beyond noodles: Other foods allegedly being used

According to Dr Owusu Antwi, drug users have reported mixing substances into various types of food, including:

Instant noodles

Stews

Cakes

Doughnuts

Other homemade food products

She cautioned the public to be more aware of how some individuals may misuse everyday foods to conceal narcotic substances.

Authorities warn of evolving drug abuse methods

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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has previously raised concerns about cannabis-infused products being sold in educational institutions, including items such as ice cream, eggs and pepper.

Experts say tackling the problem will require more than enforcement alone, with greater emphasis needed on public education, prevention and rehabilitation.