2026 World Cup's best referee Slavko Vinčić joins Anthony Taylor in retirement after officiating final

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has announced his retirement after officiating the 2026 FIFA World Cup final. The veteran official bows out after a distinguished career that included UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals.

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has retired after officiating the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The 46-year-old was named the tournament's best referee, capping a career that included the UEFA Champions League and Europa League finals.

Vinčić leaves the game as the first Slovenian to referee a FIFA World Cup final, ending a distinguished officiating career spanning more than two decades.

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Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has announced his retirement from professional football officiating, bringing to an end a distinguished career just one week after taking charge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

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The 46-year-old's retirement was confirmed by the Football Association of Slovenia (NZS), which hailed him as one of the country's greatest match officials after he became the first Slovenian referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup final.

The statement read:

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One week after the World Cup final in the USA, Slavko Vinčić officially concluded his historic refereeing career at the very top of the world.

Vinčić bowed out after refereeing Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina at the New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, a match that crowned Spain world champions but was also overshadowed by heated confrontations, a red card for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernández and post-match clashes involving players from both teams. FIFA has since opened an investigation into the incidents that followed the final whistle.

Despite the controversy surrounding the final, he was named the best referee of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) and also received the prestigious Giulio Campanati Award in Italy for his officiating during the competition.

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Vinčić leaves the game with an impressive résumé spanning more than 2 decades. A FIFA-listed referee since 2010, he officiated at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, UEFA Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, and the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, where Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund.