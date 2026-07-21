Anthony Taylor retires after refereeing 831 matches across a 20-year career

Veteran English referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement after officiating 831 matches over a career spanning more than 20 years. Taylor says the "pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant" as he prepares for the next chapter of his career.

Veteran referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement after officiating 831 matches across a career spanning more than two decades.

Taylor said officiating at the elite level had been "an immense privilege" but described the pressure and constant scrutiny as reasons for stepping away.

The English official leaves behind a distinguished career that included Premier League matches, FIFA World Cups, UEFA European Championships and major domestic and European finals.

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Veteran English referee Anthony Taylor has announced his retirement from elite football officiating, bringing the curtain down on a career which spanned for more than 2 decades and 831 matches.

The 47-year-old confirmed his decision revealing that the demands of refereeing at the highest level had taken their toll.

"Officiating at elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant", he said according to the Guardian news outlet.

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He added:

So the time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.

Taylor bows out after officiating his final match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, taking charge of the Round of 16 clash between Portugal and Spain.

The Athletic] Premier League referee Anthony Taylor announces retirement : r/soccer

READ ALSO: List of records broken at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

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Widely regarded as one of England's most experienced referees, Taylor oversaw 432 Premier League matches and became the first official to referee every major domestic English cup final, including the FA Cup, League Cup, FA Community Shield, FA Trophy and FA Vase.

On the international stage, he spent 14 years on FIFA's list of referees and officiated at the 2022 and 2026 FIFA World Cups, UEFA Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, as well as the 2021 UEFA Nations League final and the 2023 UEFA Europa League final.

Taylor also thanked his assistants, fellow referees, family and friends for supporting him throughout his career.