List of records broken at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be remembered as one of the most historic editions of football's biggest tournament, with several long-standing records shattered by players, coaches and teams.
From Kylian Mbappé becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer to Cristiano Ronaldo making history across six World Cups and Spain setting a new defensive benchmark on their way to lifting the trophy, the tournament produced unforgettable milestones.
Here is the complete list of the biggest records broken at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Dick Advocaat becomes the oldest coach in FIFA World Cup history
Veteran Dutch manager Dick Advocaat became the oldest coach to lead a team at a FIFA World Cup.
The Curaçao boss was 78 years and 271 days old when he took charge against Côte d'Ivoire, surpassing previous record holders Otto Rehhagel (71); Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz (73 years, 124 days); South Africa's Hugo Broos (74 years, 79 days); and Czechia's Miroslav Koubek (74 years, 296 days).
England and France produce the first teammates to score six goals in one tournament
England's Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane became the first team-mates to score six goals each in a single FIFA World Cup edition.
The historic feat was later matched by France's attacking duo Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé, making 2026 the first tournament to witness two pairs of team-mates reach the milestone.
Didier Deschamps becomes the coach with the most World Cup appearances.
France head coach Didier Deschamps set a new record with 26 FIFA World Cup matches as a manager, surpassing legendary Germany coach Helmut Schön's tally of 25.
Deschamps achieved the milestone across four tournaments, guiding France to the quarter-finals in 2014, the title in 2018, runners-up in 2022 and fourth place in 2026.
He also became the coach with the most World Cup victories in tournament history.
Johan Manzambi becomes the youngest substitute to score twice in a World Cup match
Switzerland forward Johan Manzambi entered the history books as the youngest substitute to score a brace at a FIFA World Cup.
Aged 20 years and 247 days, he came off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina and scored twice within minutes to eclipse the previous record held by Paraguay's Nelson Cuevas.
Kylian Mbappé becomes the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer
French superstar Kylian Mbappé overtook football legends Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.
Mbappé finished the tournament with 22 World Cup goals, edging Messi by one after an extraordinary goalscoring campaign that earned him the Golden Boot.
Lionel Messi sets a new World Cup-wins record
Argentina captain Lionel Messi became the player with the most victories in FIFA World Cup history, recording 23 wins.
He surpassed Germany legend Miroslav Klose after leading Argentina through another remarkable tournament.
Lionel Messi scores in nine consecutive World Cup appearances
Messi also established a new record by scoring in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup appearances.
He eclipsed the previous mark of six successive scoring appearances jointly held by Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.
Lionel Messi breaks long-range scoring record
The Argentine icon extended another remarkable achievement by becoming the player with the most goals scored from outside the penalty area in World Cup history.
Messi now boasts seven long-range goals, surpassing Brazilian legend Rivellino.
Michael Olise records most assists in one World Cup edition
France winger Michael Olise produced the greatest creative tournament in World Cup history.
Olise registered seven assists, breaking Pelé's long-standing record of six set during the 1970 World Cup.
Five of those assists were converted by teammate Kylian Mbappé — the highest assist-to-goal combination between two players in a single tournament.
Rodri completes more passes than any player in a single World Cup
Spain midfielder Rodri rewrote another World Cup record after completing 790 successful passes during the tournament.
He comfortably surpassed his own previous record of 638 passes set at Qatar 2022 while extending Spain's dominance in possession-based football.
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first player to score in six World Cups
Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer ever to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.
At the age of 41, Ronaldo also became the second-oldest goalscorer in World Cup history, behind only Cameroon's Roger Milla.
Eloy Room equals the World Cup saves record
Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room matched the record for the most saves in a single FIFA World Cup match.
Room made 16 saves against Ecuador, equalling Tim Howard's famous performance for the United States against Belgium in 2014 but achieved the feat in 30 fewer minutes.
Curaçao also became the smallest nation by population ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup.
Unai Simón sets clean-sheet record as Spain make defensive history
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón produced the finest defensive campaign ever recorded by a goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup.
He kept seven clean sheets in eight matches, surpassing the previous record of five jointly held by Jan Jongbloed, Walter Zenga, Taffarel, Fabien Barthez, Oliver Kahn, Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas.
Spain also became the first World Cup-winning nation to concede just one goal throughout the tournament, establishing a new defensive benchmark in the competition's history.