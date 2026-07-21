Ghana's 5G spectrum auction: Prices, bidders, key timelines and everything to know about the NCA licensing process

Ghana's 5G spectrum auction: Prices, bidders, key timelines and everything to know about the NCA licensing process

Ghana's 5G spectrum auction: Prices, bidders, key timelines and everything to know about the NCA licensing process

Ghana has officially opened its 5G spectrum market to competitive bidding, marking a significant shift in the country's strategy to expand next-generation mobile connectivity.

The NCA has opened competitive bidding for 5G spectrum licences, ending Next Gen Infraco's exclusive wholesale arrangement.

Applications close on August 6, 2026, with licences available across the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz frequency bands.

The auction is expected to shape Ghana's 5G rollout and telecom competition over the next 15 years.

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The National Communications Authority (NCA) has invited telecom operators and other eligible companies to apply for spectrum licences, ending the exclusive wholesale arrangement that previously gave Next Gen Infraco Limited (NGIC) sole control over Ghana's 5G infrastructure rollout.

The move is expected to increase competition, accelerate network deployment and attract fresh investment into Ghana's telecommunications sector.

Why the NCA is holding a new auction

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Rev. Ing. Edmund Yirenkyi Fianko – National Communications Authority (NCA)

On July 16, 2026, the NCA published a Request for Applications (RFA) for licences in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and selected 3 GHz frequency bands.

The regulator, acting under the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) and the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), is responsible for allocating and managing Ghana's radio frequency spectrum.

Applications must be submitted by August 6, 2026.

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The new licensing process follows the government's decision to end NGIC's exclusive rights to provide wholesale 5G services, replacing the previous single-operator model with a competitive auction.

Why the previous 5G model ended

Ghana launched its first 5G network in March 2026.

Ghana launched its first 5G network in March 2026 under a wholesale model led by NGIC, with technology supplied by Radisys, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

However, the arrangement was cut short after the company failed to meet agreed rollout targets.

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Although commercial deployment had initially been expected in June 2025, only 16 of the required 50 network sites in Accra and Kumasi had been completed. The delays prompted the government to terminate NGIC's 10-year exclusivity agreement, originally due to expire in 2034.

The NCA subsequently amended the company's licence, removing its exclusive rights in a bid to encourage greater competition and faster network expansion.

Also Read: Huawei loses out in Singapore 5G bid

Spectrum available and licence costs

The auction covers spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and selected 3 GHz bands, which are considered essential for delivering nationwide 5G services.

According to the NCA, the licences have a combined minimum value of US$230 million.

The auction includes three lots of 2x10 MHz in the 700 MHz band and five blocks of 20 MHz in the 2.3 GHz band.

Minimum licence prices range from US$10 million for the 2.3 GHz band to US$36 million for licences in the 700 MHz band.

Also Read: Education Minister announces date for release of 2026 BECE results amid new school selection process

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To promote competition, companies may acquire a maximum of two lots in the 700 MHz band and three lots in the 2.3 GHz band. Operators that already hold spectrum in the 2.6 GHz band will not be allowed to bid for 2.3 GHz licences.

Meanwhile, MTN Ghana, the country's largest mobile operator, will be required to pay a 40% premium on its winning bids under measures designed to prevent further market concentration.

Who can participate?

MTN, TELECEL AND AT GHANA

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The auction is open to a broad range of applicants, including mobile network operators, mobile virtual network operators, broadband wireless access providers, internet service providers and new market entrants.

The NCA has also encouraged 100% Ghanaian-owned companies that meet the eligibility requirements to participate in the licensing process.

What happens next?

Sam George

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The current auction represents only the first phase of Ghana's broader 5G strategy.

The government plans to auction additional spectrum in the 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz bands before the end of 2026 as it works towards achieving 70% nationwide 5G population coverage by 2027.

With licences expected to remain valid for years, the outcome of the auction will shape competition, investment and the future of Ghana's digital economy.