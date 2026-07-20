Education Minister announces date for release of 2026 BECE results amid new school selection process

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu says the 2026 BECE results are expected by July 31 and outlines a new school selection process aimed at making SHS placements more transparent and merit-based

The 2026 BECE results are expected to be released on or before July 31, according to Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu.

BECE candidates will now select their preferred senior high schools after the release of their results.

The government says it is reviewing the CSSPS to make school placements more transparent and merit-based.

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Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has announced that the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results are expected to be released on or before July 31, paving the way for a new school selection process under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Monday, July 20, Mr Iddrisu said the release of the results remains the sole responsibility of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), stressing that his ministry would not interfere with the work of the examination body.

As I've always indicated as Minister, I don't interfere with the work of assessment institutions of WAEC. It is within their domain, he said.

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The minister, however, disclosed that he had been informed by the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) that the results could be released before the end of the month.

I'm reliably informed by the Director-General of GES that on or before 31st July, the BECE results may be released, he added.

Mr Iddrisu also announced a major change to the school placement process, revealing that candidates will now choose their preferred senior high schools only after their examination results have been published.

According to him, the new approach is intended to help students and parents make informed choices based on candidates' actual aggregates rather than relying on predicted performance.

Parents take note, under the weight of the aggregate of your son or daughter, you would know whether your daughter or son belongs, he said.

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The minister explained that the government has established a committee to review the CSSPS amid concerns over fairness and transparency. He said the review would examine whether the current system rewards merit or creates opportunities for favouritism and political influence.

We have had to set up a review committee of the placement system itself and to subject it to questions. Does it respect merit? And is it done on the basis of favouritism? And politicians taking advantage of it to reward protocol and not merit? he stated.