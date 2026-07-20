The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi (left), a screenshot of Wontumi as he was being transferred.

Final moments before Chairman Wontumi was taken into custody (Video)

Chairman Wontumi has been transferred from the Ghana Police Service CID Headquarters to Nsawam Medium Security Prison to begin serving his 20-year prison sentence. A video captures his final moments before he was taken into custody following his conviction in the Samreboi mining case.

Chairman Wontumi has been transferred from the Police CID Headquarters to Nsawam Medium Security Prison to begin serving his 20-year prison sentence.

A video circulating on social media captures the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman's final moments before he was escorted into custody following the completion of administrative procedures.

The High Court convicted Bernard Antwi Boasiako on six illegal mining-related charges, including assigning mineral rights without ministerial approval and facilitating an unlicensed mining operation.

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The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been transferred from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service to Nsawam Medium Security Prison to begin serving his 20-year prison sentence.

The transfer followed the completion of all required custodial and administrative procedures after the High Court convicted and sentenced the politician on Monday, July 20.

A video circulating on social media captured Chairman Wontumi's final moments before he was escorted into police custody for his transfer to prison.

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The footage of Wontumi being escorted into the police vehicle by security officers after personnel oversaw the process and completed the formalities ahead of his departure to Nsawam.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, presiding over the Criminal Division of the High Court, sentenced Chairman Wontumi to 20 years' imprisonment after finding him guilty on all six charges in connection with the Samreboi mining case.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the court imposed a fine of 10,000 penalty units. Should he fail to pay the fine, he will serve an additional three-year prison term, although the court ordered that the custodial sentence and the default term run concurrently.

The court convicted the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman of assigning mineral rights without the required ministerial approval and intentionally facilitating an unlicensed mining operation, contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended. Under the law, the offences attract custodial sentences ranging from 15 to 25 years.

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Following the ruling, the NPP announced that its leadership, together with the party's flagbearer and legal team, was reviewing the judgment to determine its next course of action, while Chairman Wontumi's legal team has indicated it will consult its client before deciding on its next legal steps.