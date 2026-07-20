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KK Fosu vows to unseat Sammy Awuku in 2028 Akuapem North parliamentary race

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:49 - 20 July 2026
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Highlife musician KK Fosu has declared his intention to enter politics and challenge Akuapem North MP Sammy Awuku in the 2028 parliamentary election.
Ghanaian highlife musician KK Fosu has announced his plans to contest the Akuapem North parliamentary seat in the 2028 elections, expressing confidence that he can unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sammy Awuku.
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  • Highlife musician KK Fosu has declared his intention to contest the Akuapem North parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2028 elections, promising to defeat incumbent MP Sammy Awuku.

  • KK Fosu said he could not contest in 2024 because of a serious accident on the Apam-Winneba Road, but insisted he is ready to enter the race and challenge Sammy Awuku.

  • Sammy Awuku responded humorously to the musician’s declaration, asking KK Fosu to create a campaign song for him before picking up nomination forms.

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Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM on 18 July 2026, the musician, who previously revealed his intention to run for the seat ahead of the 2024 elections, explained that his plans were disrupted after he was involved in a serious accident with fellow musician Bless on the Apam-Winneba Road in 2024.

According to KK Fosu, he will contest the election as an independent candidate and has challenged Sammy Awuku to do the same if he believes he has the support to win without the backing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The highlife artiste further claimed that he would defeat the former NPP National Organiser even if he contests under the party's ticket, arguing that the party has lost its influence.

KK Fosu said;

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I will contest for the seat. I did not contest in 2024 because of my accident. When Sammy Awuku heard that I wanted to contest, he also joined the race. If he wants, he should leave the NPP and contest as an independent candidate; I will beat him

He added;

Even the NPP is dead, so I can beat him

Sammy Awuku responded to the musician's comments in a light-hearted manner on social media, jokingly asking KK Fosu to compose a campaign song for him before collecting nomination forms.

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He wrote;

KK Fosu m'aya da! Please get me a campaign track before you pick nomination forms. Nice weekend, bro

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KK Fosu, whose real name is Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, first announced his interest in representing Akuapem North in Parliament in 2020.

At the time, he said his decision was driven by a desire to support and inspire young people in the constituency by creating opportunities for them.

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He said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency;

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The youth of Akuapem North want me to contest for the seat, and I have decided to contest come 2020 and hopefully, I can impact the youth by empowering them

The musician's latest declaration sets the stage for a potential political contest between two high-profile figures as preparations begin ahead of the 2028 general election.

@asempa_fm I will defeat Sammy Awuku in the 2028 Akuapem North parliamentary election - KK Fosu #asempashowbizreview #asempfm ♬ original sound - ASEMPA FM
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