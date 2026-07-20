NPP challenges Wontumi’s conviction, says judgment was based on assumptions not evidence

The NPP has rejected Bernard Antwi-Boasiako’s conviction, arguing that the 20-year sentence was based on assumptions and inferences rather than evidence beyond reasonable doubt, and says it will appeal the ruling.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has criticised the conviction of its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, arguing that the judgment was founded on assumptions and inferences rather than evidence that satisfied the legal standard of proof beyond reasonable doubt.

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Chairman Wontumi was sentenced by the Accra High Court to 20 years in prison after being found guilty over illegal mining activities on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, July 20, the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the NPP disagreed with the ruling and was confident the conviction would not survive an appeal.

According to him, it was never contested during the trial that Chairman Wontumi had legally acquired the mining concession. He said the real issue before the court was whether the concession had been unlawfully assigned or transferred.

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“It is our considered view that Chairman Wontumi has been convicted in circumstances where there was no evidence at all to support a conviction in respect of the offence for which he has been convicted. It was never disputed that Chairman Wontumi lawfully acquired his Mineral concession.“

That fact was established and accepted before the Court. The central question was whether that concession had been assigned or transferred in violation of the law. It is our respectful view that no evidence was adduced before the Court establishing any such assignment or transfer of mineral rights by Chairman Wontumi,” he said.

Mr Kodua further argued that the prosecution failed to provide evidence of any transfer of mineral rights by the NPP chairman.

The prosecution could not produce any evidence to show that Wontumi had assigned his Mineral right. Instead, the conviction rested on assumptions and inferences which, in our view, could not amount to proof beyond reasonable doubt, he added.

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The NPP said the circumstances surrounding the conviction amounted to a miscarriage of justice and should be corrected by a higher court.

This is why we firmly believe that this conviction is a travesty of justice and has to be overturned on appeal, Mr Kodua stated.