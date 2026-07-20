‘Marriage is not just about love’ - Akwaboah explains viral ‘GH¢8,000 monthly’ comment

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah has offered further context to his controversial advice urging men to save GH¢8,000 every month before getting married, sharing a sermon by Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye to explain his perspective.

Akwaboah has defended his controversial advice for men to save GH¢8,000 monthly before marriage by sharing a sermon from Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye on the importance of financial and emotional readiness.

The clergyman emphasised that marriage requires more than love, highlighting the need for financial responsibility, the right mindset and mutual support between spouses.

While some Ghanaians backed Akwaboah's message, many argued that the pastor's sermon focused on wisdom and character rather than saving a specific amount of money before marriage.

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In a post shared on X, the singer posted a video of a 2024 church ministration in which Apostle Nyamekye spoke about the financial responsibilities and emotional maturity required for a successful marriage.

During the sermon, the clergyman stressed that marriage demands far more than romantic affection.

Apostle Nyamekye said;

Marriage is not just about love. You will be saying, 'I love you, I love you.' When you get married and she gets pregnant and you, the man, have to foot the bills for hospital visits, then you will realise you're married

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He further explained that many marital problems stem from couples entering marriage without the right mindset.

It is also about your mindset. If both of you do not have a mindset ready for marriage, that is when you begin to see cracks early in your marriage. That is when the man is afraid to come home after work because the wife is always nagging

Akwaboah and his wife

The Church of Pentecost chairman continued:

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It is not just love. The couple have to work together to raise their children, support each other and build a successful marriage and family

By sharing the sermon, Akwaboah appeared to suggest that his earlier call for men to save GH¢8,000 each month was intended to emphasise financial preparedness alongside emotional and psychological readiness for marriage.

However, many social media users argued that the musician's original message and the preacher's sermon conveyed different ideas.

One user commented, "The man is talking about sense and character bro," while another wrote, "The pastor dey talk say ebi sense, you are also saying work before marriage. The woman for also support. If your wife is not supporting you then she's killing you slowly."

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Others questioned why Akwaboah had become vocal about marriage so soon after tying the knot. One user joked, "3 days pɛ wey you marry and you start dey give advice no?" while another suggested the singer's comments reflected personal experiences, writing, "Just be vocal... what paa you dey go through???"

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Despite the criticism, some users defended the musician, arguing that financial stability is a key part of marriage preparation.

"As a man you need to get a good and permanent source of income before you say 'I do'," one supporter wrote, while another added, "He didn't specifically talk about just money, he was talking about wisdom which involves everything."

Akwaboah's original post advising men to save GH¢8,000 every month before marriage sparked widespread debate across social media, with many Ghanaians questioning whether such a target is realistic given the country's current economic conditions.