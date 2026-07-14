Most young adults want marriage and children but can't afford it, report reveals

Most young adults still want to get married and have children, but many say financial hardship is delaying those plans, according to a new UNFPA report released for World Population Day 2026.

A new UNFPA report found that most young adults still want to get married and have children, despite growing concerns about declining birth rates.

The survey showed that financial insecurity, unemployment and the rising cost of living are the biggest reasons many young people are delaying marriage and parenthood.

More than two-thirds of respondents want to marry, while only about 1 in 10 said they do not want children, highlighting that affordability, not lack of interest, is the main barrier.

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Most young people still hope to get married and have children one day, but many say financial difficulties are forcing them to delay those life goals.

That is one of the key findings of the new United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report released to mark World Population Day 2026, which found that while the desire to start a family remains strong, the rising cost of living, unemployment and financial insecurity are making it increasingly difficult for young adults to do so.

The report is based on the Demographic Futures Survey, which gathered responses from more than 108,000 young adults aged 18 to 39 across 73 countries.

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According to the survey, more than two-thirds of respondents want to get married, while only about 1 in 10 said they do not want children.

Instead of losing interest in marriage or parenthood, most respondents said they are waiting until they can afford it.

The survey found that 88% of young adults believe financial security is necessary before having children, while 87% said having a stable job is equally important. Many also cited affordable housing, reliable healthcare and a secure future as key factors in deciding when to start a family.

Speaking at the launch of the report in New York, UNFPA Executive Director Diene Keita said the findings challenge the growing belief that young people are no longer interested in family life.

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"The findings are striking: most young people aspire to partnership and parenthood," she said, adding that when financial barriers are removed, young people are able to make the choices that are right for them.

The report also found that 80% of respondents said the joy children bring was one of the biggest reasons they wanted to become parents, while government incentives ranked among the least important motivations.