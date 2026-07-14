Caradise Ghana Facilitates Transportation for ICEF Africa 2026 held in Accra, Ghana

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Caradise Ghana successfully facilitated the transportation and bus rental needs of 310 international delegates, including 140 recruitment agents and 170 education providers from across the globe, for the recently ended ICEF Africa 2026 conference in Accra, Ghana.

Numerous KIA Granbird coach buses and Toyota Coaster buses transported the various participants daily from their designated hotels to the conference grounds from the 24th to the 26th of June, 2026.

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Following a welcome reception at the Kempinski Hotel, participants spent the subsequent days sharing market insights and conducting structured, one-on-one business meetings to build long-term educational partnerships.

The event was climaxed with a dinner and evening networking celebration where participants celebrated newly forged global collaborations while experiencing traditional Ghanaian hospitality.

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