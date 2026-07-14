Advertisement

Ghana to crack down on TV stations illegally airing Nigerian movies, Deputy NFA CEO assures top filmmaker

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:33 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), James Gardiner and Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo
The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), James Gardiner, has pledged stronger enforcement against Ghanaian television stations that illegally broadcast Nigerian films, assuring Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo that authorities are taking the issue seriously.
Advertisement

  • The NFA says it is working with key regulators to curb the unauthorised broadcast of Nigerian movies by some Ghanaian television stations.

  • Deputy CEO James Gardiner said new enforcement measures could include fines, licence suspensions and the revocation of operating licences for repeat offenders.

  • Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo urged Ghanaian authorities to tackle copyright infringement, arguing that illegal broadcasts deny filmmakers revenue and undermine the industry.

Advertisement

Gardiner's assurance came after Mbunabo criticised the unauthorised airing of Nigerian movies by some television stations in Ghana during a conversation attended by actress Jackie Appiah.

Also Read: ‘Learn from Abu Trica and face the law’ - A-Plus to Ken Ofori-Atta

James Gardiner
James Gardiner

"I noticed that Ghanaian TV stations, the way they are stealing our films and showing them for free with impunity. Is it legalized in your country for TV stations to go on YouTube, download people's sweat and show it for free?" Mbunabo asked.

Advertisement

In response, Gardiner admitted that copyright infringement remains a challenge but said the NFA was working with the Ministry of Communications, the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) to strengthen enforcement.

Also Read: Chris Brown ordered to pay housekeeper $13m after dog attack left her with serious injuries

"There are copyright laws, but they are not effective because a lot of the TV stations don't have offices. Most of them are now digital, so they operate from anywhere. They can even have a Ghanaian TV station but be operating from Austria simply because it is digital," he said.

Movie piracy warning
Movie piracy warning

He explained that the Authority was considering reforms to the broadcasting regulatory framework to improve oversight of television stations and make it easier to enforce copyright laws.

Advertisement

Gardiner said broadcasters found violating copyright regulations could face sanctions ranging from financial penalties to the suspension or withdrawal of their operating licences.

National Film Authority (NFA) Logo
National Film Authority (NFA) Logo

Also Read: BET Awards 2026: The complete winners list

He added that fines imposed on first-time offenders could be used to compensate affected producers, while repeat offenders would attract stiffer punishment.

Mbunabo said the unauthorised use of films undermines the livelihoods of filmmakers by depriving them of income from legitimate platforms such as YouTube, making it harder to recover production costs.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fameye fulfils promise with new Black Stars anthem after Ghana's draw against England

He emphasised that his concerns were not an attack on Ghana or its film industry, noting that he has worked with several Ghanaian actors over the years and remains committed to promoting collaboration between Nollywood and Ghallywood.

Gardiner reiterated the NFA's commitment to protecting the intellectual property rights of filmmakers and ensuring that creators are fairly rewarded for their work.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's licence over regulatory breaches, urges customers to seek support
News
14.07.2026
Bank of Ghana revokes Zeepay's licence over regulatory breaches, urges customers to seek support
3 types of marriages in South Africa catered by South African law
News
14.07.2026
Most young adults want marriage and children but can't afford it, report reveals
Kofi Adams reveals Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary as Black Stars coach
Sports
14.07.2026
Kofi Adams reveals Carlos Queiroz's monthly salary as Black Stars coach
8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list
Lifestyle
14.07.2026
8 African countries to enjoy visa-free entry into Spain in 2026 — See full list
Kuami Eugene and KiDi
Entertainment
14.07.2026
'Di wo fie asem' - KiDi shuts down rumours of rift with Kuami Eugene
Caradise Ghana Facilitates Transportation for ICEF Africa 2026 held in Accra, Ghana
News
14.07.2026
Caradise Ghana Facilitates Transportation for ICEF Africa 2026 held in Accra, Ghana