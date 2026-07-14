Ghana to crack down on TV stations illegally airing Nigerian movies, Deputy NFA CEO assures top filmmaker

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), James Gardiner and Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), James Gardiner and Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Film Authority (NFA), James Gardiner, has pledged stronger enforcement against Ghanaian television stations that illegally broadcast Nigerian films, assuring Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo that authorities are taking the issue seriously.

The NFA says it is working with key regulators to curb the unauthorised broadcast of Nigerian movies by some Ghanaian television stations.

Deputy CEO James Gardiner said new enforcement measures could include fines, licence suspensions and the revocation of operating licences for repeat offenders.

Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo urged Ghanaian authorities to tackle copyright infringement, arguing that illegal broadcasts deny filmmakers revenue and undermine the industry.

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Gardiner's assurance came after Mbunabo criticised the unauthorised airing of Nigerian movies by some television stations in Ghana during a conversation attended by actress Jackie Appiah.

James Gardiner

"I noticed that Ghanaian TV stations, the way they are stealing our films and showing them for free with impunity. Is it legalized in your country for TV stations to go on YouTube, download people's sweat and show it for free?" Mbunabo asked.

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In response, Gardiner admitted that copyright infringement remains a challenge but said the NFA was working with the Ministry of Communications, the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) to strengthen enforcement.

"There are copyright laws, but they are not effective because a lot of the TV stations don't have offices. Most of them are now digital, so they operate from anywhere. They can even have a Ghanaian TV station but be operating from Austria simply because it is digital," he said.

Movie piracy warning

He explained that the Authority was considering reforms to the broadcasting regulatory framework to improve oversight of television stations and make it easier to enforce copyright laws.

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Gardiner said broadcasters found violating copyright regulations could face sanctions ranging from financial penalties to the suspension or withdrawal of their operating licences.

National Film Authority (NFA) Logo

He added that fines imposed on first-time offenders could be used to compensate affected producers, while repeat offenders would attract stiffer punishment.

Mbunabo said the unauthorised use of films undermines the livelihoods of filmmakers by depriving them of income from legitimate platforms such as YouTube, making it harder to recover production costs.

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He emphasised that his concerns were not an attack on Ghana or its film industry, noting that he has worked with several Ghanaian actors over the years and remains committed to promoting collaboration between Nollywood and Ghallywood.