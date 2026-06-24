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Fameye fulfils promise with new Black Stars anthem after Ghana's draw against England

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:59 - 24 June 2026
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Fameye has unveiled a new Black Stars anthem after Ghana's impressive goalless draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Ghanaian musician Fameye has fulfilled a promise he made to football fans by releasing a new song in support of the Black Stars following Ghana's impressive draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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  • Fameye has released a new Black Stars song after fulfilling a promise he made before Ghana's World Cup clash against England.

  • The singer vowed to drop the track if Ghana either won or drew against England, and honoured his pledge after the Black Stars secured a goalless draw.

  • The new anthem has generated excitement among fans, adding to the growing support and optimism surrounding Ghana's World Cup campaign.

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Ahead of the crucial Group L encounter, Fameye assured supporters that he would drop a new track dedicated to the national team if the Black Stars either defeated or held England to a draw.

Taking to social media before the match, the singer confidently backed the team, writing:

If Black Stars win or draw England tomorrow, of course I drop the song for them. We go win

After Ghana secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against the Three Lions on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the musician wasted little time in honouring his pledge, releasing the new anthem to celebrate the team's performance.

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READ MORE: 2026 FIFA World Cup: Shatta Wale showers praise on Benjamin Asare after Ghana vs England clash

The song has already generated excitement among football fans and music lovers, with many praising Fameye for keeping his word and rallying support for the Black Stars as they continue their World Cup campaign.

Ghana produced a disciplined defensive display to frustrate England and earn a valuable point, a result that has boosted confidence among supporters ahead of the team's final group-stage fixture.

Fameye joins a growing list of Ghanaian musicians who have used music to inspire and motivate the Black Stars during major international tournaments. His latest release is expected to add to the atmosphere of optimism surrounding the team as they push for a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

READ MORE: Michy fires back after Shatta Wale's claims about buying her a house and car

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The Black Stars currently sit among the frontrunners in Group L following their victory over Panama and draw against England, leaving qualification to the next round firmly within their grasp.

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