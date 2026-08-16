Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director

Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director

Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director

NRSA Director Kwame Koduah Atuahene confirms Ghanaian drivers have the right to record police during traffic stops and use the video as court evidence.

Motorists have the right to record police officers during traffic stops, and the footage may be used as evidence in court.

Automated traffic systems could provide video evidence of offences such as speeding and running red lights.

NRSA has urged authorities to secure traffic enforcement systems and educate motorists to prevent fake violation messages and scams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorists in Ghana have the right to use their mobile phones to record interactions with police officers during traffic stops, the Director of Regulations, Inspections and Compliance at the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Kwame Koduah Atuahene, has said.

According to him, recordings of such encounters could also be used as evidence in court if a dispute arises between a motorist and a police officer.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Law on Sunday, August 16, Mr Koduah Atuahene encouraged motorists to be aware of their rights when dealing with law enforcement officers on the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He explained that motorists who are stopped by the police can record the interaction on their mobile phones and preserve the footage in case it becomes necessary as evidence.

National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Kwame Koduah Atuahene.

“If a police officer stops you, you can use your phone to record the interaction. That can be admitted in court as evidence,” he said.

He further encouraged motorists who believe an officer is acting improperly to continue documenting the encounter, noting that recorded evidence could help establish what actually happened during a traffic stop.

Mr Koduah Atuahene also highlighted the growing role of technology in traffic law enforcement, saying automated systems could provide independent evidence of road traffic offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such systems, he explained, can capture vehicles involved in offences including speeding and running red lights.

The technology can record a vehicle’s registration number, identify the owner through the relevant database and generate a notification containing details of the alleged offence.

Motorists could also be given access to video footage showing the alleged violation, allowing them to review the evidence before taking any further action.

According to the NRSA official, the increased use of recorded and automated evidence could reduce disputes between motorists and law enforcement officers while improving transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Mr Koduah Atuahene stressed that authorities must ensure traffic enforcement technology is properly secured and that motorists are adequately informed about official traffic violation notifications.

He warned that without proper public education, fraudsters could exploit automated traffic enforcement systems by sending fake messages and malicious links to motorists under the guise of traffic violation notices.

He therefore called for stronger safeguards and public awareness to ensure that motorists can distinguish legitimate traffic enforcement notifications from fraudulent messages.