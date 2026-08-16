Advertisement

5-time Ballon d'or winner, Ronaldo hints at retirement next year

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 17:25 - 16 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that 2026 could be his final year in football after a 25-year career, saying he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy”.
Advertisement

  • Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 could be his final year as a professional footballer.

  • The 41-year-old has spent 25 years at the top level of the game and wants to leave a “spectacular legacy”.

  • Ronaldo says he has already planned for life after football, including travelling and playing padel.

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the current season could be his last as a professional footballer, bringing an end to a remarkable career that has spanned about 25 years.

READ ALSO: £85k monthly payment, mansions: What we know about Ronaldo and Georgina’s prenuptial agreement

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 6 World Cup tournaments | Photo via Getty Images

The 41-year-old Portuguese star, speaking to Vogue, said he wants to leave football with a legacy he can be proud of.

Advertisement

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.

The Al-Nassr forward said he has already started planning for life after football and intends to spend more time enjoying other interests.

READ ALSO: 8-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi hints at retirement after father’s death

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard,” he said.

Ronaldo explained that retiring from football could leave a major gap in his life after more than two decades of dedication to the sport.

Advertisement

“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

He added: 

And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.

READ ALSO: Cristiano Ronaldo sends emotional message to heartbroken Lionel Messi after father's death

Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP in 2002 before becoming a global football superstar during spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Advertisement

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 976 goals for club and country and is closing in on the historic 1,000-goal mark. His career has also brought five UEFA Champions League titles, multiple league trophies and Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph.

READ ALSO: 5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo marries Georgina Rodriguez in private ceremony

Ronaldo will continue with Al-Nassr this season as he attempts to add to his extraordinary goal tally before what could be the final chapter of one of football’s greatest careers. Ronaldo on August 11, got married to his long time partner, Georgina.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ballon d’Or
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports
16.08.2026
5-time Ballon d'or winner, Ronaldo hints at retirement next year
Operations and Programmes Director, GAYO, Betty Osei-Bonsu
News
16.08.2026
Extreme heat puts 70–80% of market women, other Ghanaians at risk of heat-related illnesses
Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director
News
16.08.2026
Motorists have right to record police during traffic stops – NRSA Director
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams
News
16.08.2026
Duncan-Williams urges Ghanaians to pray for GoldBod, warns of ‘very powerful movement’
John Laryea suffers first career defeat, crashes out of WBA title race after ninth-round disqualification
Sports
16.08.2026
John Laryea suffers first career defeat, crashes out of WBA title race after ninth-round disqualification
Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central Region from August 16: See 7 day schedule
News
16.08.2026
Power cuts to hit parts of Accra, Ashanti and Central Region from August 16: See 7 day schedule