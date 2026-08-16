5-time Ballon d'or winner, Ronaldo hints at retirement next year

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that 2026 could be his final year in football after a 25-year career, saying he wants to leave a “spectacular legacy”.

Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 could be his final year as a professional footballer.

The 41-year-old has spent 25 years at the top level of the game and wants to leave a “spectacular legacy”.

Ronaldo says he has already planned for life after football, including travelling and playing padel.

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Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the current season could be his last as a professional footballer, bringing an end to a remarkable career that has spanned about 25 years.

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 6 World Cup tournaments | Photo via Getty Images

The 41-year-old Portuguese star, speaking to Vogue, said he wants to leave football with a legacy he can be proud of.

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“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.

The Al-Nassr forward said he has already started planning for life after football and intends to spend more time enjoying other interests.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard,” he said.

Ronaldo explained that retiring from football could leave a major gap in his life after more than two decades of dedication to the sport.

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“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”

He added:

And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.

Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP in 2002 before becoming a global football superstar during spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

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The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 976 goals for club and country and is closing in on the historic 1,000-goal mark. His career has also brought five UEFA Champions League titles, multiple league trophies and Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph.