5-time Ballon d'or winner, Ronaldo hints at retirement next year
Cristiano Ronaldo says 2026 could be his final year as a professional footballer.
The 41-year-old has spent 25 years at the top level of the game and wants to leave a “spectacular legacy”.
Ronaldo says he has already planned for life after football, including travelling and playing padel.
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that the current season could be his last as a professional footballer, bringing an end to a remarkable career that has spanned about 25 years.
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The 41-year-old Portuguese star, speaking to Vogue, said he wants to leave football with a legacy he can be proud of.
“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said.
The Al-Nassr forward said he has already started planning for life after football and intends to spend more time enjoying other interests.
“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard,” he said.
Ronaldo explained that retiring from football could leave a major gap in his life after more than two decades of dedication to the sport.
“Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.”
He added:
And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned, what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.
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Ronaldo began his professional career with Sporting CP in 2002 before becoming a global football superstar during spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He now plays for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored 976 goals for club and country and is closing in on the historic 1,000-goal mark. His career has also brought five UEFA Champions League titles, multiple league trophies and Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph.
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Ronaldo will continue with Al-Nassr this season as he attempts to add to his extraordinary goal tally before what could be the final chapter of one of football’s greatest careers. Ronaldo on August 11, got married to his long time partner, Georgina.