8-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi hints at retirement after father’s death
Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi has raised fresh questions about his future in football following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.
Lionel Messi has questioned his future in football following the death of his father, Jorge.
The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner admitted he is unsure how much longer he will continue playing.
Messi’s comments have raised fresh concerns about his future with Inter Miami and Argentina.
Jorge Messi passed away last weekend after a long illness, prompting Lionel Messi to travel back to Argentina for his father’s funeral.
The 39-year-old Inter Miami captain had not publicly addressed his future at the club or at the international level since Argentina’s defeat to Spain in last month’s World Cup final.
Messi enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign, finishing among the tournament’s leading contributors. Only Kylian Mbappé scored more goals and directly contributed to more goals than the Argentine, who recorded eight goals and 12 direct goal contributions.
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Lionel Messi opens up about possible retirement
Messi revealed that his father had encouraged him to continue playing and take part in another World Cup despite previous speculation over his retirement.
However, Jorge’s death appears to have left Messi questioning how much longer he wants to continue his football career.
In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Messi reflected on his father’s role in his life and admitted that he was uncertain about his future in football.
“I don't know what I'm going to do without you; I don't know how to carry on.”
The Inter Miami star added:
“I only played football, and now I have quite a few doubts that I will keep doing it for much longer.”
Messi also expressed regret that his father did not live long enough to see the final stages of his career.
“You were by my side from the beginning; there was so little left until the end. Why didn't you hold on just that little bit longer so we could finish together?”
Messi’s future at Inter Miami and Argentina
Messi missed Inter Miami’s recent Leagues Cup defeat to Monterrey and is also expected to be absent when the club face León on Wednesday.
Inter Miami currently sit second in the MLS Eastern Conference, two points behind Nashville SC, who are their next opponents in league competition.
The club are the reigning MLS Cup champions and will be hoping Messi remains available as they attempt to defend their title.
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However, Messi’s latest comments have raised uncertainty over how long he intends to continue playing at the highest level.
The Argentine’s immediate priority is likely to be supporting his family and grieving the loss of his father. His comments, nevertheless, suggest that questions over his retirement could become increasingly prominent as he considers the next stage of his remarkable career.