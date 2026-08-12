Black Queens demand outstanding bonuses and better support after WAFCON exit

Black Queens demand outstanding bonuses and per diems from government while calling for better support and professional conditions ahead of their World Cup playoff.

The Black Queens of Ghana have called for the payment of outstanding bonuses and per diems while raising concerns over what they describe as inadequate support during their campaign at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

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Black Queens demand payment of outstanding bonuses and per diems.

Players accuse authorities of inadequate support during the WAFCON campaign.

Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday in a crucial World Cup playoff.

The Black Queens were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Malawi, ending their hopes of securing automatic qualification for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

In a statement issued ahead of their crucial World Cup playoff against Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, the players expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of adequate official support and professional assistance throughout their WAFCON campaign.

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The players raised concerns about the level of support they received from government officials during the tournament.

According to the Black Queens, the Sports Minister and the President were present only during their first official training session, a situation they said contributed to their disappointment with the level of official backing.

Despite their concerns, the players clarified that their statement was not intended to create conflict or show disrespect towards the authorities.

Instead, they said their concerns were aimed at promoting “transparency, accountability, fairness and respect” in the management of the national team.

The players also called for outstanding financial obligations, including bonuses and per diems, to be paid.

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They urged the relevant authorities to address the situation and provide the necessary resources and professional support to enable the team to compete effectively at the highest level.

Despite their concerns about the level of official support, the Black Queens praised their technical team for standing by them throughout their WAFCON campaign.

The players also called for dialogue between the team and the relevant authorities to find a quick and lasting solution to the issues raised.

The statement comes at a crucial moment for Ghana, with the Black Queens still having an opportunity to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup through the playoff route.

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Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday in a decisive World Cup playoff, with qualification hopes at stake.

Victory would give the Black Queens another opportunity to secure a place at the global tournament after their quarterfinal defeat to Malawi ended their chances of automatic qualification.

The players are now calling on the authorities to resolve their outstanding financial obligations and improve the level of support for the national team as they prepare for the crucial playoff.