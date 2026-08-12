Ghanaian players set to represent Black Stars in the Premier League 2026/27 season

Meet the six Ghanaian stars set to feature in the Premier League this season, from Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus to new arrivals Caleb Yirenkyi and Fatawu Issahaku.

Ghana's presence in the Premier League is set to grow significantly for the 2026/27 season, with six players tracing their heritage back to the Black Stars ready to line up across the English top flight. From established stars at title-chasing clubs to promoted-side new boys hoping to make an instant impact, here's a look at every Ghanaian eligible player gearing up for a big season in England's elite division.

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Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports

Semenyo enters the new campaign as arguably the biggest name among Ghana's Premier League contingent. The forward completed a move from Bournemouth to Manchester City in January 2026, signing a five-and-a-half-year contract after establishing himself as one of the league's most dangerous attacking threats on the south coast.

Before his switch to the Etihad, Semenyo had racked up ten goals and twelve goal contributions in the first half of the season alone, and by season's end his tally reached fifteen Premier League goals and four assists across twenty-nine appearances, numbers that placed him among the very best African performers in Europe's top five leagues.

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Then under Pep Guardiola, Semenyo has the platform to compete for major honours, and pundits back home in Ghana have already flagged him as the standout performer heading into the new season, with one respected Ghanaian coach describing him as a player "playing regularly at a very high level." He will now be under the guidance of Enzo Maresca

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus remains one of the most watched African attackers in the Premier League following his £55 million move from West Ham United to Tottenham Hotspur.

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The Ghanaian international's blend of strength, pace and technical craft continues to make him a nightmare matchup for defenders in one-on-one situations, and there is genuine tactical intrigue around how he fits into Spurs' setup this season.

Analysts have pointed to head coach Roberto De Zerbi's approach as one that could particularly suit Kudus operating from the right, giving him licence to combine defensive discipline with his trademark directness in the final third.

Injuries disrupted his rhythm in previous campaigns, but a fit and firing Kudus remains one of the Black Stars' most important assets heading toward continued Premier League action this term.

Caleb Yirenkyi

Caleb Yirenkyi | Picture courtesy of Coventry City FC.

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Yirenkyi's rise has been rapid and remarkable. The twenty-year-old midfielder completed a club-record move to newly promoted Coventry City from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, with reports placing the fee at around €27 million plus a further €3 million in potential add-ons, making him the most expensive signing in the Sky Blues' history.

Yirenkyi arrives in England on the back of a breakout campaign in Denmark, where he was named the Danish Superliga's young player of the year, and an unforgettable World Cup with Ghana, where he scored a stoppage-time winner against Panama in the Black Stars' tournament opener before featuring in all four of Ghana's matches as the team advanced to the round of 32.

Speaking after his move, Yirenkyi said he was excited to work under Frank Lampard, explaining, "When I spoke to the Head Coach about the plans and the style, it's something I really like, and I look forward to learning from him."

He becomes the fourth player to break Coventry's transfer record in a single summer, following the arrivals of Aurele Amenda, Loum Tchaouna and Carl Rushworth, as Lampard's side prepare for their first top-flight campaign in twenty-five years, beginning away at reigning champions Arsenal on August 21.

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Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku joins Ipswich Town from Leicester City on a 5-year deal

Fatawu has completed a permanent switch from Leicester City to fellow Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town, signing a five-year deal that runs until the summer of 2031.

The twenty-two-year-old winger arrives at Portman Road on the back of a productive campaign in the Championship, where he scored nine goals in forty-four appearances for Leicester across all competitions, and a World Cup in which he featured in all four of Ghana's matches as the Black Stars progressed to the knockout stages.

Fatawu's journey began at Steadfast FC in Ghana before a loan spell at Dreams FC caught the eye of Sporting CP, who signed him in 2022. A loan move to Leicester followed a year later, and he went on to help the Foxes win promotion to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season before establishing himself as one of the club's most important attacking players.

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With thirty-two caps for Ghana and World Cup appearances in both 2022 and 2026 to his name, Fatawu will be looked upon to provide pace and creativity as Ipswich manager Gary O'Neil builds his squad for the new campaign.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante will be aiming to prove himself at the top level for the first time after helping Coventry City secure promotion back to the Premier League.

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The twenty-seven-year-old forward, born in Milton Keynes to Ghanaian parents, has taken a long road to the top flight, coming through non-league football with Sutton United and Oxford City before spells at Ebbsfleet United and Salford City.

He made his name in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion before joining Coventry in 2024, and it was Thomas-Asante's clever run and composed lay-off that set up Caleb Yirenkyi's stoppage-time winner against Panama at the World Cup.

Reflecting on his rise from non-league football to the World Cup stage, Thomas-Asante said, "Moments like this, they're not out of nowhere.

They're built up over years and decades. "His Coventry future had been uncertain amid the club's promotion push, but he now heads into 2026/27 hoping to translate his World Cup form into a breakthrough Premier League campaign.

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Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi | Getty Images

The most intriguing name on this list is Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, the Crystal Palace winger who switched his international allegiance to Ghana in 2026 after previously representing England at youth level.

Born in Southwark to Ghanaian parents, Rak-Sakyi came through Chelsea's academy before joining Palace, and has since had loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Sheffield United, Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor and, most recently, Stoke City, where he scored twice in eight starts before returning to Selhurst Park at the end of May 2026.