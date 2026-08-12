Shatta Wale visits injured fan in London after Shattafest incident, promises free tickets to future shows
Shatta Wale visited Abraham, an injured fan, at his London home following an incident at the artiste’s Shattafest concert.
The dancehall artiste presented him with gifts, including cash, flowers, phones and a gift card, while expressing regret over what happened.
Shatta Wale promised to stay in touch with Abraham and his family and offered them free tickets to his future London shows.
The musician visited the fan, identified as Abraham, at his home to check on his recovery and offer encouragement following the incident.
During the visit, Shatta Wale presented Abraham with a number of gifts, including a gift card, Hotwav phones, flowers, cash and other items.
The artiste also created a light-hearted moment by inviting Abraham to perform one of his songs, which appeared to lift the fan's spirits.
Shatta Wale said he was particularly moved by Abraham's enthusiasm for his music, noting that the fan's passion was striking given that he lives in London.
He said;
Most of the time, when I see that someone loves me that much, the connection is there. I was asking myself, how can a child from London sing my songs like that?
He added that the song Abraham chose to perform made the encounter even more meaningful, while expressing regret over what had happened.
He said;
His choice of song shows he's really seen his prophecy come true. I just want to say I'm so sorry for whatever happened,
Beyond the immediate visit, Shatta Wale pledged to maintain a relationship with Abraham and his family whenever he travels to London.
He promised to provide them with free tickets to his future performances in the city as a gesture of appreciation for their support.
He said;
With the way I'm welcomed here, I can't just leave like that. Anytime I will be having a show in London, you and the whole family will get free tickets
Reflecting on the visit, the musician explained that he initially struggled to decide how best to support Abraham, but eventually concluded that personal involvement and continued support could be more meaningful than a financial gesture alone.
He explained;
When I was coming, I was wondering what to actually do for him, but I realised that there are some things that happen and we can't just give out money
Shatta Wale also told the family that he would regard their home as his own whenever he visits London and pledged to remain in contact with them.
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He added;
From now onwards, I will take this house as my house. Anytime I come to London, I will pass by and eat. We will also take contacts, so anytime you hear I have a show in London, you and the family can just show up,
The visit comes as Shatta Wale continues to engage with fans following the incident at his London concert, with his gesture towards Abraham highlighting the personal relationship he maintains with some of his supporters.
@obinkrandaily Shatta Movement President, @shattawalenima visits the home of one his fans that got injured during the stampede at ShattafestUK ❤️🙏🏻 #fyp #shattawale ♬ original sound - Ghkwaku
@steezydem1 Shatta Wale shows love ❤️🙏 He visited a fan who was injured at Shattafest UK, gifted the family two Hotwav phones 📱 and more, and promised them free tickets to any future UK show. 🇬🇧 #shattawale #shattamovement #shattamusic #fypage #steezydem @Steezy man @SM 🔥 YE WO LYY 🇱🇷🥢 ♬ original sound - SteezyDem
@saturdaymediahouse
Following an unfortunate injury at Shattafest London, @shattawalenima made a personal visit to the fan’s home in London to check on his recovery and show some love.♬ original sound - saturdaymediahouse