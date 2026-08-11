‘I am sorry for disgracing my father’ – Akofena apologises to Ghanaians over family dispute

Kwadwo Safo Akofena has publicly apologised to Ghanaians for allowing disagreements within his family to play out in the public domain, saying their father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, does not deserve the embarrassment.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena has apologised to Ghanaians for allowing the family’s disagreements to become public, saying their father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, “doesn’t deserve this” embarrassment.

Akofena refused to blame any family member, saying “we are all at fault” and revealing that he had also knelt before a congregation of about 15,000 people to apologise.

He urged Ghanaians to forgive the family and allow them to resolve their differences privately, stressing that “our father deserves more than this.”

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Speaking during a Zoom interview on Onua FM on Monday, 10 August 2026, Akofena took responsibility for the situation and appealed to the public to forgive the family for allowing their differences to become a subject of public discussion.

He said;

I want to apologise to Ghanaians for the embarrassment we caused our father and how our issues went public. He doesn't deserve this

Rather than attributing blame to any particular family member, Akofena said everyone involved must accept responsibility for the situation.

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He stated;

I will not blame anyone for what has happened. We are all at fault, so I seek forgiveness

Akofena also disclosed that he had already apologised to members of his church, describing the gesture as an attempt to bring the family dispute to an end.

He said he knelt before a congregation of about 15,000 people during a church service to ask for forgiveness and encourage members to move beyond the controversy.

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He revealed;

Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)

When I went to church yesterday, I knelt in front of almost 15,000 people to apologise. I told the whole church that we should let everything that has happened go

According to Akofena, the priority should now be protecting the dignity and legacy of their father instead of allowing the disagreement to further divide the family.

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Our father deserves more than this

He said;

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The Kristo Asafo Mission leader described the family dispute as an unfortunate reminder of human fallibility, arguing that disagreements can occur in any family regardless of social standing or background.

He said.

Things like this happen in every family and make us know that we're humans and we have blood running through our veins. To err is human, no matter how great the person is or the kind of family you come from, you're still human,

Akofena subsequently appealed to the public to give the family space to resolve its differences away from public scrutiny.

Ghanaians should forgive us

He pleaded;

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His comments come amid public attention surrounding disagreements within the family, with the latest apology signalling a desire to draw a line under the controversy and allow the matter to be handled privately.