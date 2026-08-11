Ghana records 1.3m international tourist arrivals as revenue hits GH¢4.34bn

Ghana welcomed 1,303,962 international tourists in 2025, generating an estimated GH¢4.34 billion in tourism revenue, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Abla Dzifa Gomashie has disclosed.

1.3m international visitors: Ghana recorded 1,303,962 international tourist arrivals in 2025, up from 1,288,804 in 2024, generating GH¢4.34 billion in tourism revenue.

Tourist sites attract 1.38m visits: The country’s 10 leading attractions collectively recorded 1,377,588 visits, including the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kakum National Park, Cape Coast Castle and Elmina Castle.

Tourism businesses expand: Licensed tourism enterprises grew by 6.1%, from 6,702 in 2024 to 7,109 in 2025, while travel trade enterprises recorded 18.6% growth, supporting employment across the sector.

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The latest figure represents an increase from the 1,288,804 international arrivals recorded in 2024, highlighting continued growth in the country’s tourism sector.

Ms Gomashie disclosed the figures on Monday, 10 August 2026, during the Government Accountability Series, where she outlined developments and achievements recorded in the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors.

She said;

International tourist arrivals reached 1,303,962 people in 2025, which is an increase over the 2024 figure of 1,288,804. Domestic tourism grew from 1.68 million visits. Revenue generated from the arrivals in 2025 is 4.34 billion

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The Minister also revealed that Ghana’s 10 most visited tourist attractions collectively recorded 1,377,588 visits in 2025.

The sites were the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Kakum National Park, Bunso Arboretum Eco Park, Cape Coast Castle, Manhyia Palace, Kumasi Zoo, Accra Zoo, Elmina Castle, Shai Hills Resource Reserve and Aburi Botanical Gardens.

Ms Gomashie said the attractions accounted for a significant proportion of domestic tourism visits recorded nationwide, demonstrating their importance to the sector.

However, she noted that only three of the 10 leading attractions are directly managed by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, with the others falling under different institutions.

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She said the figures highlighted the need for sustained investment in the development, maintenance and management of Ghana’s tourism assets, as well as stronger collaboration between the institutions responsible for them.

Ms Gomashie further disclosed that the number of licensed tourism enterprises increased from 6,702 in 2024 to 7,109 in 2025, representing a 6.1 per cent growth.

She said the expansion was particularly evident in the travel trade sector, which recorded 18.6 per cent growth during the year.

According to the Minister, the increase reflects the expansion of Ghana’s tourism ecosystem, including tour operators, travel agencies, destination service providers, excursion businesses and other tourism intermediaries.

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She said the growth in these areas could contribute to increased job creation and employment opportunities across the sector.

The Minister also reported that star-rated hotels in Ghana employed an average of 101 workers per hotel.

The workforce comprised an average of 80 full-time employees, made up of 39 males and 41 females, alongside 21 temporary workers, comprising 12 males and nine females.

The figures, she said, demonstrate the role of the hospitality industry in providing employment while supporting the broader tourism value chain.

Ms Gomashie emphasised the broader economic contribution of tourism, culture and the creative arts, saying the sectors generate income, create jobs and promote Ghana’s identity internationally.

She noted that tourism continues to attract visitors to the country’s historical and cultural sites, including the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, national parks, beaches and festivals.

The influx of visitors, she said, supports a range of businesses, including hotels, restaurants and transport operators, while generating foreign exchange for the economy.

The creative arts sector also contributes through industries such as music, film, fashion, crafts, dance and traditional festivals, which provide livelihoods for artists, designers, performers and artisans.

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Ghanaian cultural products and creative works, including highlife and Afrobeats music, films, kente, fugu and locally produced textiles, have gained international recognition, helping to expand the country’s cultural exports and strengthen cultural tourism.