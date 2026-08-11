GBA protests continuation of some criminal trials during legal vacation

The Ghana Bar Association has protested the continuation of part-heard criminal trials during the legal vacation, warning that the practice could raise concerns over bias and selective justice.

The Ghana Bar Association has protested the continuation of part-heard criminal trials during the legal vacation.

The GBA says lawyers should not be compelled to attend court during the vacation when they have indicated they are unavailable.

The Association warns that proceeding with such cases could raise concerns about bias or selective justice, and is asking the Judiciary to reconsider the affected cases.

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The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has raised concerns over the decision to have some judges continue with part-heard criminal cases during the legal vacation, arguing that lawyers should not be compelled to appear in court during the period.

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The Bar said it received petitions from three law firms namely; Zoe, Akyea & Co, Dame & Partners and Sam Okudzeto & Associates, after their lawyers were served notices requiring them to appear before judges who had been authorised to continue hearing some part-heard criminal cases during the vacation.

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In a letter to the Judiciary, issued on Monday August 10, the GBA said:

No sooner had we started settling down in the legal vacation after participating fully in the anniversary celebrations which were from April 16, 2026 to July 31, 2026, were two petitions brought to our notice by Messers Zoe, Akyea & Co, Dame & Partners and Sam Okudzeto & Associates, registering their displeasure with notices served on them by virtue of warrants issued to specific Judges to continue with part-heard criminal cases during the legal vacation.

The GBA added that the development was inconsistent with the long-standing practice surrounding legal vacations and urged the Judiciary to reconsider the decision.

“The Ghana Bar Association has always cooperated with the Judiciary, to ensure the smooth and speedy delivery of justice and trust that on this occasion, the Judiciary in like manner would abide by the Rules of Court and the entrenched, sacred and treasured traditions relating to legal vacations. In light of the above, we are confident that the said petitions will be considered favourably,” the Bar said.

The legal vacation began on August 1 and runs until September 30, 2026, according to the High Court's rules. The Bar's intervention comes shortly after the Judiciary's celebrations marking 150 years of the Supreme Court Ordinance of 1876, which the GBA said had been observed between April 16 and July 31.

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Lawyers should not be forced to appear, the Bar says

According to the GBA, courts designated to operate during the legal vacation have traditionally dealt mainly with urgent or interlocutory matters rather than full trials. The Bar cited that the same principle applies to virtual courts operating during the vacation.

It said the availability of lawyers has always been an important consideration when cases are listed during the legal vacation.

“In other words, Counsel are not under any compulsion whatsoever to appear before a Vacation Court,” the GBA noted.

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The Association argued that if lawyers for either side indicate that they are unavailable during the vacation, the case should not proceed.

“Once Counsel in a matter indicates their unavailability to attend Court during the vacation, even though the Court may have listed their case, it cannot proceed with the case in any way,” the Bar said.

GBA cites bias and selective justice

The Association said any attempt to continue with cases despite lawyers indicating that they cannot attend could raise concerns about fairness.

“It is in respect of this time-honored tradition that we write, as any attempt to do otherwise, with or without a warrant will smack of bias or selective justice,” the GBA said.

The Association said lawyers have already faced increased workloads following the introduction of afternoon court sittings and argued that the legal vacation provides an important opportunity for them to rest.

“Duly earned vacations must therefore, not be tampered with,” the GBA said.

According to tthe GBA, lawyers are responsible for maintaining their own wellbeing and need a reasonable work-life balance after the demanding court schedule.

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