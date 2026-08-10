Asante Berko bribery case: Former Power Minister denies demanding or receiving share of $1m bribe

Former Goldman Sachs investment banker Asante Kwaku Berko (left) and Former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor (right)

Former Goldman Sachs investment banker Asante Kwaku Berko (left) and Former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor (right)

Former Power Minister Kwabena Donkor has denied demanding or receiving any bribe in the Asante Berko US case and threatened legal action over publications he says could damage his reputation.

Kwabena Donkor has denied demanding or receiving any money or personal benefit from Asante Berko in connection with the power project.

The former Power Minister says he never met Berko and had no knowledge of any alleged request for money made in his name.

Donkor’s lawyers have threatened immediate legal action against publications or statements they believe could damage his reputation and integrity.

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Former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor has strongly denied allegations linking him to a bribery scheme involving former Goldman Sachs investment banker Asante Kwaku Berko, who is currently on trial in the United States.

Former Power Minister Dr Kwabena Donkor

In a statement issued through his lawyers on Monday, August 10, Dr Donkor said he has no knowledge of any alleged demand for money connected to him and insisted that he never met Berko or received any personal benefit from him.

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“Our client instructs us in very crystal clear language that he has absolutely no knowledge about the allegations linked to him. He completely and emphatically denies any knowledge of a request or demand for any money as alleged,” the statement read.

The former minister acknowledged that he was the Minister of Power during the period covered by the case and that the government, through the ministry, negotiated with ASKA Energy over the generation of electricity for Ghana.

“Our client also admits that the State, through his then Ministry, the Ministry of Power, negotiated with ASKA Energy for the generation of electric power in Ghana during the relevant period,” it said.

He added that the negotiations took place at a time when Ghana was facing a severe power crisis, commonly referred to as “Dumsor”, with widespread and prolonged power outages.

Dr Donkor said that, as part of the negotiations, a technical team made up of representatives from Ghana's electricity sector travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, to inspect equipment intended for the power project. He noted the trip was part of the normal pre-shipment inspection process.

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According to the former minister, he was never personally involved with Berko.

“At no point in the course of this negotiation did he once set eyes on the said Mr Asante Berko nor has he since,” his lawyers said in the statement.

He further said he never authorised anyone to discuss a personal benefit on his behalf and had never received money or any other personal benefit from Berko or anyone else in connection with the matter.

“Any person or persons who may have made any such criminal demand in his name did so for that person or persons' own benefit,” his lawyers stated.

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What the US case is about

Asante Berko, a former Goldman Sachs banker

The allegations stem from the US prosecution of Asante Berko, a former Goldman Sachs banker who is accused of participating in a scheme to bribe Ghanaian officials to secure a power plant project in Ghana.

According to the US Department of Justice, Berko was involved in a deal between a Turkish energy company and the Republic of Ghana to build and finance a power plant.

Here’s a breakdown of money involved:

Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC): $20,000

A named Ghanaian official: $10,000

“MoP Girls”, referring to staff at the Ministry of Power: $20,000

“Power Team”: $25,000

GridCo engineers: $20,000

Parliament: $30,000. The email stated that “Parliament was all paid by Asante”

Travel and visas for the Turkey trip: approximately $45,000 to $50,000

“Asante personal”: $35,000, which prosecutors said referred to Berko’s own share.