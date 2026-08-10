Ronaldo’s sister debunks wedding rumours after fans storm Madeira church in anticipation

Large crowd gathered at a Cathedral in Ronaldo's hometown on August 8 following reports that Ronaldo was getting married

Large crowd gathered at a Cathedral in Ronaldo's hometown on August 8 following reports that Ronaldo was getting married

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has denied reports that the Portugal star married Georgina Rodríguez after hundreds gathered outside a Madeira church expecting a wedding.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has denied reports that the football star married Georgina Rodríguez.

Hundreds of fans gathered outside a church in Madeira after reports claimed the couple would marry there.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez remain engaged, with no confirmed wedding taking place on the reported date.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has dismissed reports that the Portugal star has married or was set to get married to his fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, after hundreds of people gathered outside a church in Madeira expecting to see the couple tie the knot.

The crowd had gathered at a cathedral in Funchal, Ronaldo’s hometown, on Saturday, August 8 following reports that the football star and Rodríguez would tie the knot there. Ronaldo’s sister, Elma Aveiro, took to Instagram to clear up the confusion and said there was no wedding.

“Hundreds of people are waiting for Cristiano and Gio, even though they are not getting married today. It's all just a rumor published by The Sun newspaper,” she said.

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The gathering became an unexpected spectacle as fans and journalists waited outside the cathedral, only to discover that another couple was actually getting married there.

READ ALSO: Top 10 footballers who gained the most followers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A wedding did take place at Funchal Cathedral, but it was not Ronaldo and Rodríguez's ceremony. The confusion reportedly left hundreds of people disappointed after they had arrived expecting to see the famous couple.

Image of the mistakened couple

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The reports came amid growing speculation about when Ronaldo and Rodríguez would finally get married.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2025, when Rodríguez posted a photograph of her engagement ring on Instagram with the message: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”