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Kpong Treatment Plant resumes water production after pipeline repairs – GWL

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:03 - 10 August 2026
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Ghana Water shuts down Kpong Treatment Plant today for emergency repairs - See the affected areas - Graphic Online
Ghana Water shuts down Kpong Treatment Plant today for emergency repairs - See the affected areas - Graphic Online
Ghana Water Ltd has completed repairs on the Kpong-Tema transmission pipelines and resumed water production, but says supply will return gradually.
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  • Ghana Water Ltd has completed repairs on weak sections of the 21-inch and 42-inch Kpong-Tema transmission pipelines.

  • Water production has resumed at the Kpong Treatment Plant, but supply will return gradually as pipelines and reservoirs refill.

  • GWL says its water rationing programme remains in effect, urging consumers in affected areas to continue following their usual schedules.

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Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has completed the replacement of weak sections of the Kpong-Tema transmission pipelines and resumed water production at the Kpong Treatment Plant.

The maintenance exercise, which began on Thursday, August 6, 2026, involved the replacement of weak sections of the 21-inch and 42-inch transmission pipelines, measuring 525mm and 1050mm in diameter respectively.

READ ALSO: Water shortage to hit parts of Accra, Eastern Region as GWL announces temporary shut down of the Kpong plant; see affected areas

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) Logo
Ghana Water Limited (GWL) Logo
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“Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has successfully completed the replacement of the weak sections of the 21-inch and 42-inch (525mm and 1050mm) diameter Kpong-Tema transmission pipelines, following the maintenance exercise that commenced on Thursday, 6 August 2026. The works were completed on schedule, despite technical and operational challenges encountered during the exercise,” the utility said in a statement released on Monday, August 10. 

GWL said the work was completed on schedule despite technical and operational challenges encountered during the exercise.

Following the completion of the repairs, production has resumed at the Kpong Treatment Plant, which supplies water to parts of Greater Accra and the Eastern Region, the statement noted.

READ ALSO: Parts of Greater Accra and Volta to face water cuts as GWL announces temporary shut down of Keseve treatment plant: See affected communities

However, the company has cautioned consumers not to expect an immediate return to normal water supply.

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‘GWL wishes to emphasize that the resumption of production at Kpong does not mean a return to continuous water supply across all affected communities,” it said.

Customers have therefore been advised to continue following their usual water rationing schedules while the network is gradually recharged.

The Kpong Treatment Plant is an important part of the water supply system serving the eastern corridor of Greater Accra, including Tema and surrounding communities.

GWL has been carrying out rehabilitation works on the ageing Kpong transmission network as part of efforts to reduce water losses and improve the reliability of supply.

READ ALSO: Duncan-Williams faces backlash after calling for prayers to heal Ghana’s polluted water bodies

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