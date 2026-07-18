Parts of Greater Accra and Vota regions to be hit by water shortages due to the temporary shutdown of the Keseve treatment plant

Parts of Greater Accra and Vota regions to be hit by water shortages due to the temporary shutdown of the Keseve treatment plant

Parts of Greater Accra and Volta to face water cuts as GWL announces temporary shut down of Keseve treatment plant: See affected communities

Residents in parts of the Greater Accra and Volta regions are experiencing water shortages after Ghana Water Limited temporarily shut down the Keseve Water Treatment Plant following a transformer explosion. See the full list of affected communities.

Ghana Water Limited has temporarily shut down the Keseve Water Treatment Plant after a transformer explosion, disrupting water supply to several communities in the Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Communities affected include Ada Foah, Big Ada, Kasseh, Tamatoku, Kadzanya, Pediatorkope, Totope and Amesukope, with residents advised to conserve water until supply is restored.

GWL says it is working with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to repair the damaged transformer and restore normal water production and distribution as quickly as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents in parts of the Greater Accra and Volta regions are expected to experience temporary water shortages after Ghana Water Limited (GWL) announced the shutdown of the Keseve Water Treatment Plant following a transformer explosion.

READ ALSO: Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWL announces temporary shutdown of Barekese treatment plant

According to a press release issued by GWL's Tema East Region on Friday July 17,, the incident occurred on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, when the transformer supplying electricity to the treatment plant exploded, forcing the facility to suspend operations.

The shutdown will interrupt water supply to Ada Foah, Big Ada, Kasseh, Tamatoku, Kadzanya, Pediatorkope, Totope, Amesukope, and several other communities that depend on the Keseve Water Treatment Plant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the statement, the company said:

The incident has necessitated the temporary shutdown of the treatment plant, resulting in an interruption of water supply to Ada, Ada Foah and all communities being served by the Keseve treatment plant.

Ghana Water said it is collaborating with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to repair the damaged electrical infrastructure and restore electricity to the plant.

The company assured residents that water supply will resume as soon as repair works are completed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Management is working closely with engineers from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to restore power to the facility and ensure that normal operations resume as quickly as possible. Water supply will be restored immediately after the necessary repair works have been completed", it said.

The company apologised to customers for the inconvenience and appealed for patience while engineers work to fix the problem.

Management sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused and appeals to all affected customers to bear with us while every effort is being made to resolve the situation.

READ ALSO: GWCL to shut down two water treatment plant on River Pra due to galamsey

Temporary disruptions caused by power failures and equipment faults continue to affect water production in some parts of Ghana, with treatment plants relying heavily on stable electricity to pump and treat water before distribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement