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From Hermès Birkin to Chanel: 7 luxury handbags in Jackie Appiah’s collection

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 17:59 - 17 July 2026
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From Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags to Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton, explore Jackie Appiah's stunning luxury handbag collection and the estimated value of each designer piece.
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When it comes to luxury fashion in Ghana, actress Jackie Appiah has long established herself as one of the country's most stylish celebrities.

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Known for her polished looks, designer wardrobe and impeccable taste, the award-winning actress has built an enviable collection of high-end handbags from some of the world's most prestigious fashion houses.

From rare Hermès pieces to elegant Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Dior designs, Jackie Appiah's handbag collection showcases timeless craftsmanship, exclusivity and luxury.

Disclaimer: The prices below are estimated market values provided for context. The actual value of each handbag particularly Hermès piece can vary depending on factors such as the country of purchase, leather type, hardware, size, rarity, condition and whether it was bought directly from a boutique or through the resale market

READ ALSO: 5 handbags every woman should own that never go out of style

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Estimated value: $4,980

The Hermès Picotin Lock 22 is admired for its understated elegance and everyday practicality. Crafted from durable Clemence leather and finished with gold hardware, the bag blends relaxed luxury with classic Hermès craftsmanship, making it one of the brand's most sought-after casual handbags.

READ ALSO: Best AMVCA red carpet outfits by Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo from 2023-2026

2. Chanel Bronze Metallic Caviar Quilted Coco Handle Flap

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Estimated value: $7,200

A modern classic, the Chanel Coco Handle combines the brand's iconic quilted design with a structured silhouette and top handle. Finished in metallic bronze Caviar leather, this statement piece offers both sophistication and versatility for day-to-night styling.

3. Hermès Kelly Sellier 28 in Vert Comics with Palladium Hardware (PHW)

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Estimated value: $27,000

Among the standout pieces in Jackie Appiah's collection is the iconic Hermès Kelly Sellier 28. Featuring the elegant Sellier construction, striking Vert Comics colourway and palladium hardware, this handbag represents the pinnacle of timeless luxury and exceptional craftsmanship.

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4. Hermès Mini Médor Bucket Bag

Estimated value: $8,500

The Hermès Mini Médor Bucket Bag offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic bucket silhouette. Its minimalist design, premium materials and signature Hermès detailing make it a refined addition to any luxury wardrobe.

5. Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini in Purple Ostrich Leather

Estimated value: $12,858

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Crafted from luxurious ostrich leather, the Louis Vuitton Capucines Mini is one of the French fashion house's most exclusive handbags. Its vibrant purple finish and distinctive LV detailing elevate it into a true collector's piece.

READ ALSO: 10 things you should never do with Ghana cedi notes and coins, according to the Bank of Ghana

6. Hermès Birkin 30 in Jaune Poussin with Palladium Hardware (PHW)

Estimated value: $26,000

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Few handbags enjoy the legendary status of the Hermès Birkin. Jackie Appiah's Birkin 30 in Jaune Poussin, complemented by palladium hardware, reflects the exclusivity and investment appeal that have made the Birkin one of the most coveted handbags in the world.

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7. Dior Green Mini Lady Dior in Lizard Skin

Estimated value: $10,500

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The Lady Dior remains one of Christian Dior's signature creations. Jackie Appiah's green Mini Lady Dior, crafted from luxurious lizard skin, combines refined elegance with exotic craftsmanship, making it a standout piece in her designer collection.

How much is Jackie Appiah's handbag collection worth?

Based on the estimated market values of these seven handbags, Jackie Appiah's collection is worth approximately $97,038. While luxury handbags are often celebrated as fashion statements, many limited-edition Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton pieces have also become highly sought-after collectibles that can appreciate in value over time, particularly in the resale market.

Jackie Appiah's carefully curated collection reflects not only her love for luxury fashion but also her appreciation for timeless craftsmanship and investment-worthy accessories that continue to define global style.

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