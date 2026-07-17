Mr Eazi says African footballers shouldn't have to wait to get paid

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For over a year now, players who win domestic matches in eight African countries have been paid before leaving the dressing room. The money arrives within minutes of the final whistle, sent through betPawa's Locker Room Bonus straight to a mobile wallet, turning a result into a reward before the team has finished celebrating it.

The verified numbers are now available at https://lrb.betpawa.com. Over USD 1.67 million paid. 47000+ individual payouts. 2,998 matches. 7000 players and technical staff across 387 clubs in Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Malawi and Cameroon. Every member of a winning matchday squad gets paid. A draw pays nothing. That is the whole rule.

Bonuses are sent directly to players' mobile wallets through pawaPay, removing the delays that have long characterised payments in many domestic leagues. The programme applies the same model to men's and women's football. In Ghana, players in the Malta Guinness Women's Premier League receive the same per-win bonus as players in the men's Premier League, and the parity shows up in the payout records. betPawa founder Kresten Buch designed it to reward results, not to assist. “It's not charity in the sense that we are giving equal amount of money to everyone,” he says. “We are supporting competitiveness by paying the winners. It's an outcome-based payment.”

Mr Eazi, Chairman of Choplife Gaming and ambassador of the Locker Room Bonus, puts the same point in fewer words. “Nobody's being rescued here. These are real players, real wins, real money in their hands. You don't dress that up. It has to be real. They earned it.” betPawa says the programme will extend into additional leagues, markets and sports with the announcement of the inclusion of Kenya Volleyball Federation.