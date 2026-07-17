Only Egyptians and Tanzanians can enter South Sudan without a visa; see full list
South Sudan has updated its visa policy, granting full visa-free entry to only two African countries, Egypt and Tanzania, whose citizens can enter without paying visa fees.
Citizens from other African nations, including Ghana and Nigeria, are required to obtain visas and pay applicable fees before travelling to South Sudan.
The new policy outlines different visa charges for single-entry and multiple-entry applications as South Sudan continues to refine its immigration and foreign travel regulations.
The new guidelines provide details on entry requirements for travellers from Africa and other parts of the world, highlighting which nationalities qualify for visa-free access and the charges that apply to those who require visas.
According to the official publication, only two African countries currently enjoy full visa-free entry privileges into South Sudan: Egypt and Tanzania.
Citizens of these two countries can travel to South Sudan without applying for a visa beforehand and are exempt from paying any visa fees.
However, nationals from other African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, are not included in the visa-free category. Travellers from these countries must obtain a visa and pay the required fees before entering South Sudan.
The updated policy also outlines the visa charges applicable to visitors who do not qualify for visa-free entry. The fees vary depending on whether an applicant requires a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, allowing travellers to choose an option that suits their travel plans.
South Sudan’s latest visa announcement comes amid growing interest in immigration policies across Africa, as countries continue to review their border regulations based on diplomatic ties, regional cooperation and economic priorities.
The East-Central African nation, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, remains one of the world's youngest countries. Since independence, South Sudan has continued to develop its foreign relations and establish policies governing the movement of foreign nationals across its borders.
Travellers seeking the most up-to-date information on South Sudan’s entry requirements, eligible countries and visa fees are advised to consult official government sources before making travel arrangements.
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