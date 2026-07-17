Kwesi Arthur postpones North American tour after revealing health issue

Kwesi Arthur postpones North American tour after health scareGhanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has postponed the North American leg of his Redemption Valley tour after revealing that he is battling a health condition that requires him to take a break from performing.

Kwesi Arthur has postponed the North American leg of his Redemption Valley tour after doctors advised that performing would be dangerous to his health, although he did not disclose the nature of his illness.

Concerts in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta have been rescheduled, while his London show will go ahead as planned. Existing tickets will remain valid for the new dates.

The announcement has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and fellow musicians, with many applauding the rapper for prioritising his health and wishing him a speedy recovery.

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The award-winning artiste shared the news in a heartfelt statement on social media, explaining that the decision followed medical advice. Although he did not disclose the nature of his illness, he said doctors had warned him that continuing with the tour could seriously jeopardise his health.

Addressing his fans, Kwesi Arthur described the announcement as one of the most difficult messages he has ever had to write.

He wrote;

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For a while now I've been dealing with a health issue. Despite my best efforts, my doctors have told me that moving forward with the tour right now would be reckless and dangerous to my health

As a result, the rapper confirmed that his scheduled performances in Boston, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta have been postponed. However, he assured fans that his London concert will still take place as planned.

Kwesi Arthur apologised to supporters for the unexpected disruption, saying he wants to return to the stage only when he has fully recovered and is capable of delivering the high-energy performances fans expect.

He also revealed that efforts are already underway to secure new dates for the postponed North American shows. Ticket holders will be able to use their existing tickets once the new dates are announced, while those unable to attend the rescheduled concerts will receive information about refunds in due course.

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The Grind Day hitmaker concluded his message by thanking fans for their continued love, patience and support during what he described as a challenging period.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of goodwill on social media, with fans, fellow musicians and industry figures sending messages of encouragement and wishing him a speedy recovery.