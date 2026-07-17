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President Mahama praises Okudzeto Ablakwa, names him among his hardest-working ministers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 05:00 - 17 July 2026
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Okudzeto Ablakwa and President Mahama
President Mahama has described Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as one of his hardest-working ministers, praising his role in Ghana’s UN reparations campaign.
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President John Dramani Mahama has praised Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, describing him as one of the hardest-working members of his administration.

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The President made the remarks during his Resetting Ghana Tour of the Volta Region on Thursday, July 16, 2026, where he commended the North Tongu Member of Parliament for his contribution to Ghana’s diplomatic efforts on the global stage.

According to President Mahama, Ablakwa has played a significant role in strengthening Ghana’s international relations and advancing key foreign policy initiatives.

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He particularly highlighted the minister’s efforts in securing international support for the United Nations resolution on reparations, an initiative led by Ghana.

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President Mahama said Ablakwa undertook several diplomatic engagements and travelled extensively to persuade member states to support the resolution, which eventually received backing from 123 countries.

The president credited the foreign affairs minister for the behind-the-scenes work that contributed to Ghana’s success at the international level.

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“Your Member of Parliament, our hard-working minister of foreign affairs – indeed, I must tell you that he is among my hardest-working ministers. Every credit that I have attained on the international scene, it is he that has done the legwork,” President Mahama said.

He added that Ablakwa’s diplomatic efforts were instrumental in rallying support for the UN reparations resolution.

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“The UN Resolution on Reparations – it was he who did the travelling to convince all the 123 countries to vote for us,” he stated.

President Mahama’s comments underline the role of diplomatic coordination and international lobbying in advancing Ghana’s interests on the global stage.

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