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President Mahama nominates Tony Forson, 2 others to Supreme Court

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 22:21 - 16 July 2026
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President Mahama nominates Tony Forson, 2 others to Supreme Court
President Mahama has nominated two Court of Appeal judges and former GBA President Tony Forson to Ghana's Supreme Court. If approved by Parliament, the court's membership will increase from 18 to 21.
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President John Dramani Mahama has nominated two Court of Appeal judges and a former president of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) for appointment to the Supreme Court, a move that will increase the number of justices on Ghana's highest court if approved by Parliament.

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The nominees are Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Justice Edward Amoako Asante, both serving Justices of the Court of Appeal; and Tony Forson, a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

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The nominations were made in consultation with the Judicial Council, in line with the 1992 Constitution, which requires the President to consult the Council before appointing Supreme Court justices, subject to parliamentary approval.

Justice Edward Amoako Asante brings a wealth of judicial experience to the Supreme Court nomination. He previously served as president of the ECOWAS Court of Justice before returning to the Ghanaian Court of Appeal.

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Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah has also built an extensive judicial career, serving on the Court of Appeal and holding several key positions within Ghana's judiciary.

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Tony Forson, the only nominee from private legal practice, is a respected lawyer and former president of the Ghana Bar Association, with many years of experience in Ghana's legal profession.

The three nominees will appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting before the committee presents its recommendations to the House for approval.

If Parliament approves their appointments, President Mahama will administer the oath of office, officially swearing them in as justices of the Supreme Court.

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The Supreme Court is Ghana's highest judicial authority, with final appellate jurisdiction in both civil and criminal cases. It also has exclusive authority to interpret and enforce the Constitution and determine disputes involving presidential elections and other constitutional matters.

Should all three nominees receive parliamentary approval, the number of serving Supreme Court justices will increase from 18 to 21, strengthening the court's capacity to hear constitutional, civil and criminal cases more efficiently.

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