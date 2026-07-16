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Sam George faces backlash after teaming up with Stonebwoy for signature anthem

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:47 - 16 July 2026
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Sam Nartey George
Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George, popularly known as Sam George, has come under intense criticism after launching his official signature anthem, produced by award-winning dancehall musician Stonebwoy.
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  • Communications Minister Sam George has sparked backlash after unveiling his official signature anthem, Dzata (For God & Country), produced by Stonebwoy and released on major streaming platforms.

  • Many Ghanaians criticised the timing of the release, arguing that the minister should be prioritising pressing national issues, including recent flood-related deaths, rather than promoting a personal anthem.

  • While some defended Stonebwoy as simply doing his job as an artiste, social media users questioned Sam George's priorities, with many describing the move as tone-deaf.

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The minister announced on X on 16 July 2026 that the track, titled Dzata (For God & Country), had been released on major streaming platforms. Produced by Stonebwoy under the BNNG label, the song is inspired by Sam George's well-known slogan, "For God and Country."

Sharing the news with his followers, the minister wrote,

My signature anthem, produced by Ghana's finest – @stonebwoy – can now be streamed online via your favourite music app.

Although the post attracted significant attention online, it also sparked widespread criticism, with many users accusing the minister of focusing on personal branding instead of addressing urgent national issues.

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Several social media users argued that the timing of the release was inappropriate, particularly as the country continues to grapple with recent flood-related deaths and other pressing challenges.

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One user, @Throne_prophet1, wrote, "Haaiii ɛnnyɛ dɛ. You have accomplished so much for yourself as a person, but you have failed the office you hold. Your arrogance and incompetence are unmatched."

Another, @PRINOKANTANKA, defended the musician while criticising the minister, stating, "No blame on Stonebwoy. He's doing his job as an artist and I still love him. But a sitting MP unveiling a signature track while the country is dealing with flood deaths and other pressing challenges is completely tone-deaf. Read the room."

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Questioning the minister's priorities, @Quincy_Lumba commented, "Not a single good road in your constituency, and you think this is necessary?"

Meanwhile, @KKofiAidoo mocked the move, writing, "A signature anthem in barely two years in government? By year eight, we should be expecting a Grammy-winning album. And these are the people leading us? Chale!"

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The release has since generated mixed reactions online, with critics questioning whether public officials should promote personal branding initiatives at a time when many Ghanaians expect greater attention to governance and national development.

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