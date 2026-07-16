Top 10 hardest countries to immigrate to in 2026, according to latest rankings

For millions of people around the world, relocating abroad offers the promise of better career opportunities, improved living standards or a fresh start. However, while some countries have relatively accessible immigration pathways, others enforce strict policies that make obtaining long-term residency or citizenship extremely difficult.

Vatican City has been ranked the hardest country to immigrate to, as residency is mainly limited to individuals who work for the Holy See or have official roles within the city-state.

Countries including North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Bhutan and China feature among the most difficult destinations for immigrants due to strict residency rules, limited permits and demanding citizenship requirements.

World Population Review’s ranking highlights how factors such as immigration quotas, employment restrictions, language requirements and integration policies make permanent settlement challenging in these countries.

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Factors such as limited residency permits, rigorous visa requirements, lengthy naturalisation processes, and restrictive citizenship laws all contribute to the difficulty of immigrating to certain nations.

According to World Population Review, these are the 10 hardest countries to immigrate to.

10. Singapore

Singapore is renowned for its thriving economy and high quality of life, making it a popular destination for professionals. However, gaining permanent residency is highly competitive, with authorities carefully assessing applicants based on their skills, income, employment history and potential contribution to the country.

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singapore

9. Austria

Austria maintains strict immigration regulations, particularly for non-European Union nationals. Applicants seeking permanent residency or citizenship must meet language requirements, demonstrate financial stability and complete several years of legal residence.

austria

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8. Liechtenstein

Despite its strong economy and picturesque setting, Liechtenstein is one of Europe's most difficult countries to settle in. The tiny principality issues only a limited number of residence permits each year, making successful applications exceptionally rare.

Liechtenstein

7. Japan

Japan has traditionally maintained restrictive immigration policies aimed at preserving its social and cultural structure. Although the country has introduced programmes to attract skilled workers, obtaining permanent residency remains a lengthy and demanding process.

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Japan also records 6.1 points. The country's reputation for precision extends to its road infrastructure, where rigorous engineering standards and regular maintenance underpin an extensive expressway network.

6. China

China offers permanent residency to only a small number of foreign nationals each year. Applicants typically need exceptional professional qualifications, significant investments or close family ties to qualify for long-term residence.

China releases list of visa-free countries for ordinary passport holders: See full list (Credit: Unsplash)

5. Bhutan

Bhutan's immigration policies are designed to protect its unique culture, traditions and environment. As a result, opportunities for foreigners to obtain permanent residency or citizenship are extremely limited.

Bhutan [InsureMyTrip]

4. Switzerland

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Switzerland is consistently ranked among the world's best places to live, but moving there permanently is far from straightforward. Strict residency requirements, employment regulations and integration standards make immigration challenging, especially for non-European applicants.

Switzerland

3. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has historically imposed tight immigration controls, with most expatriates living under employer-sponsored visas. Although the Kingdom has introduced premium residency programmes, obtaining permanent residency or citizenship remains difficult.

8. Saudi Arabia

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2. North Korea

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North Korea is widely regarded as one of the world's most closed countries. Immigration is virtually impossible for ordinary foreign nationals, with entry and long-term residence subject to strict government control.

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1. Vatican City

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Vatican City ranks as the hardest country in the world to immigrate to. Rather than offering conventional immigration pathways, residency is generally reserved for individuals who work for the Holy See or serve the Vatican in official capacities. In most cases, residency ends when their employment or assignment concludes.