Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

Sarkodie sparks debate with message: 'If you want people to leave you alone, stay broke'

Ghanaian rap superstar Sarkodie has sparked a lively debate online after sharing a short but thought-provoking message about wealth, success and the attention that often comes with it.

Sarkodie sparked a social media debate after posting, “If you want people to leave you alone, stay broke,” on X, prompting discussions about money, fame and public attention.

Some fans agreed that financial success attracts scrutiny and criticism, while others argued that staying broke should never be viewed as a solution to avoiding attention.

The rapper’s short message divided opinions online, with some users praising its deeper meaning and others challenging the idea behind it.

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The rapper took to his X account on 14 July 2026 to post:

If you want people to leave you alone, stay broke

The brief statement quickly gained traction, with social media users offering different interpretations of what Sarkodie meant. While some followers viewed it as a reflection on how financial success can attract public scrutiny, criticism and unwanted attention, others interpreted it as a commentary on ambition and the challenges that come with achieving wealth.

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Several users agreed with the message, suggesting that success often changes how people relate to an individual.

One user commented: “Deep, because once you start making the bread, people are going to talk,” while another added: “If you are broke, even you will leave yourself alone.”

However, not everyone agreed with the rapper’s perspective. Some questioned whether avoiding attention was a good enough reason to accept financial struggles.

“Out of all the things you can choose to be in this world, why choose to be broke?” one user asked, while another wrote: “But do you want to stay broke? That’s the question.”

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Others responded with humour, creating fictional scenarios around wealth and privilege. One user joked: “Nobody even knows that the current President and Ibrahim Mahama are my uncles. They buy food for me for free all the time, but I still pretend. They think they are favouring me, meanwhile it is them I am playing.”

Sarkodie’s post has since generated conversations about the relationship between money, fame and personal privacy, with fans continuing to debate the meaning behind his message.