Top 7 easiest courses to study at the University: See list

Top 7 easiest courses to study at the University: See list

Top 5 easiest courses to study at the University: See list

Choosing a university course is one of the biggest decisions a student will make. While passion and career prospects should remain the top priorities, many prospective students are also interested in programmes that are considered less academically demanding.

Coursera has identified five university degree programmes that are generally considered more manageable to study.

These courses typically focus more on essays, projects and conceptual learning than advanced mathematics or laboratory work.

Experts advise students to prioritise their interests and long-term career goals when choosing a degree, rather than focusing solely on difficulty.

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According to an analysis by Coursera, an online learning platform, some degree programmes are generally regarded as easier to complete because they rely more on conceptual understanding, written assignments and group projects than on advanced mathematics or laboratory-based coursework.

1. Anthropology

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Anthropology - Bachelor's Degree | Admissions | University of Alaska Anchorage Creator: James R. Evans / University of Alaska Anchorage Copyright: University of Alaska Anchorage

Anthropology is the study of humanity, exploring human origins, cultures, languages and biological development. The discipline is divided into four main branches: archaeology, cultural anthropology, biological anthropology and linguistic anthropology, each offering a different perspective on human life and society.

Students spend much of their time reading, conducting research and writing essays rather than solving technical or mathematical problems. Graduates can pursue careers as archaeology field technicians, museum curators or medical anthropologists who study health practices across different cultures.

2. Business Administration or Management

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Business administration remains one of the most versatile university degrees.

Business administration or management provides students with practical knowledge of how organisations operate. Typical coursework includes accounting, marketing, business operations, sales and organisational management, alongside leadership, communication and teamwork skills.

The programme is often considered manageable because assessments frequently involve case studies, presentations and group projects instead of highly technical calculations. Graduates can work in human resources, marketing, sales, business development and many other corporate roles.

Also Read: 10 best courses to study in Ghana for quick employment

3. Communications

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A communications degree focuses on helping students communicate effectively across various platforms and audiences. Courses typically cover writing, public speaking, digital media, social media, public relations and video production.

Much of the assessment is project-based, with an emphasis on creativity and written communication rather than complex examinations. Graduates commonly find careers in public relations, brand management, corporate communications and digital marketing.

Also Read: 10 university courses that might leave you jobless in Ghana

4. Education

An education degree prepares students for teaching and other learning-related careers.

An education degree prepares students for teaching and other learning-related careers. Students study educational theories, teaching methods and the social and psychological factors that influence learning.

Most programmes include a supervised teaching placement lasting between 12 and 16 weeks, giving students practical classroom experience.

Although the placement requires dedication, the academic component is generally considered less mathematically demanding than science or engineering programmes. Graduates often become teachers, adult education instructors or curriculum developers.

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5. Psychology

Psychology examines the human mind and behaviour. Students explore major areas such as developmental, behavioural, abnormal and social psychology, while also learning basic research methods and the theories of influential psychologists, including Albert Bandura, Jean Piaget, Carl Rogers and Sigmund Freud.

Although psychology includes elements of scientific research, it is often viewed as more accessible than heavily quantitative degrees because assessments typically focus on essays, case studies and theoretical analysis. Graduates may work as school counsellors, social service caseworkers, human resources professionals or in various other fields.

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Choosing the right course

University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

While these five programmes are often considered more manageable than courses such as engineering, medicine and the physical sciences, no university degree is truly "easy". Every programme requires commitment, discipline and consistent effort.

Also Read: 10 countries where university education is free or affordable in 2026