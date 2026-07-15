Full List: African countries whose citizens can visit South Africa without a visa in 2026
South Africa has confirmed that citizens of 32 African countries can travel to the country without obtaining a visa in advance, depending on their nationality and passport type.
Visa-free stays range from 30 to 90 days, with the exemption covering various passport categories, including diplomatic, official, service, ordinary and special passports.
Travellers are advised to verify the requirements for their specific passport type, as some visa exemptions apply only to diplomatic or official passport holders rather than ordinary travellers.
The updated list outlines South Africa's visa-free arrangements for holders of diplomatic, official, service, ordinary and special passports. Depending on a traveller's nationality and passport category, visitors may stay in the country for periods ranging from 30 to 90 days without a visa.
African countries on South Africa's 2026 visa-free list
The African countries included in the latest exemption list are:
Algeria Angola
Botswana
Cape Verde
Congo
Egypt
Ethiopia
Gabon
Ghana
Guinea
Ivory Coast
Kenya
The Kingdom of Eswatini
Lesotho
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Niger
Nigeria
Rwanda
São Tomé and Príncipe
Senegal
Seychelles
Tanzania
Tunisia
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe
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Many of the countries on the list are members of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), reflecting regional agreements designed to promote easier cross-border travel and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties within Southern Africa.
The document also provides separate provisions for holders of SADC laissez-passer travel documents.
Although the exemption list includes 32 African countries, the visa-free privilege does not automatically apply to every passport holder from each nation.
For some countries, the exemption is restricted to holders of diplomatic, official or service passports, while citizens travelling on ordinary passports may still be required to obtain a visa before entering South Africa.
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The Department of Home Affairs also notes that visa fees and entry conditions differ depending on a traveller's nationality and the type of passport presented at the port of entry.
Prospective visitors are therefore encouraged to confirm the requirements that apply to their specific passport category before making travel arrangements.
The complete A-to-Z visa exemption schedule is available through South Africa's Department of Home Affairs and South African diplomatic missions worldwide, providing detailed guidance on entry requirements for each eligible country.
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