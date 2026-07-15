England vs Argentina: Preview, H2H, team news, lineups and prediction | Photo via IMAGO

England vs Argentina: Preview, H2H, team news, lineups and prediction | Photo via IMAGO

The FIFA World Cup 2026 reaches another blockbuster stage on Wednesday as England take on defending champions Argentina in a mouthwatering semi-final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

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With a place in the World Cup final on the line, two of football's most historic rivals will renew their long-standing rivalry for the first time at the tournament in two decades. The winner will advance to the final to face either Spain or France.

England chasing first World Cup final since 1966

Jude Bellingham 10 of England reacts to a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Photo by Chris Arjoon Icon Sportswire)

England are just one victory away from reaching their first FIFA World Cup final since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966.

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Under new manager Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions have continued their impressive record at major tournaments, reaching a fourth semi-final since 2018.

England progressed from the group stage before edging DR Congo in the knockout rounds, defeating Mexico in the Round of 16 and overcoming Norway 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham has been England's standout performer, scoring crucial goals, including a decisive brace against Norway to send the Three Lions into the last four.

Captain Harry Kane remains England's biggest attacking threat, supported by Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and an experienced midfield led by Declan Rice.

Despite winning four consecutive matches, England have looked vulnerable defensively, something Tuchel admitted after the victory over Norway.

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Argentina aim to defend the World Cup crown.

Lionel Andres Messi (Argentina) with post game celebration during Argentina and Egypt, Round of 16 FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta. Thor Wegner DeFodi Images. (Photo by DeFodi Images)

Defending champions Argentina head into the semi-final full of confidence after extending their impressive unbeaten run in major competitions.

Lionel Scaloni's side topped their group before overcoming Cape Verde, Egypt and Switzerland to secure a place in the semi-finals.

Argentina produced one of the comebacks of the tournament against Egypt, recovering from a two-goal deficit late in the match before progressing.

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They then defeated Switzerland in extra time thanks to a stunning winner from Julian Alvarez, keeping alive their hopes of retaining the FIFA World Cup.

Led by Lionel Messi, alongside Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul, Argentina possess one of the tournament's strongest squads.

The South American giants are now just two wins away from lifting their fourth FIFA World Cup title.

England vs Argentina: head-to-head record

Jude Bellingham

England and Argentina have produced several memorable encounters over the years, including classic FIFA World Cup meetings.

Overall record

Matches played: 14

England wins: 6

Argentina wins: 3

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Draws: 5

England have won six of the 14 previous meetings, while Argentina have claimed three victories.

However, Argentina boast a remarkable record in FIFA World Cup semi-finals, having progressed on every previous occasion they have reached this stage.

Team news

England remain without suspended defender Jarell Quansah, while Reece James is a major doubt due to injury.

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Midfielder Jordan Henderson is expected to miss the match after undergoing wrist surgery, while Declan Rice faces a late fitness test after battling illness.

Argentina have no major injury concerns and are expected to field a strong starting XI led by captain Lionel Messi.

Predicted lineups

England predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, John Stones, Marc Guehi, and Lewis O'Reilly; Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson; Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, and Anthony Gordon; and Harry Kane.

Argentina predicted XI: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez.

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Match prediction

This promises to be one of the most closely contested matches of the tournament.

England have shown resilience throughout the competition, with Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane consistently delivering in key moments. However, defensive lapses have raised concerns against stronger opposition.

Argentina, meanwhile, has combined experience, composure and attacking quality to navigate difficult knockout matches. With Lionel Messi orchestrating play and Julian Alvarez in fine form, the reigning champions have the edge.