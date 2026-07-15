COMAC projects higher fuel prices from July 16; petrol to rise by at least 3.79%: See latest prices

Fuel prices are expected to increase across Ghana from Thursday, July 16, 2026, as the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) projects higher pump prices for petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during the second pricing window of July.

COMAC's latest market outlook indicates that petrol, diesel and LPG are all likely to become more expensive, driven by a combination of rising global petroleum prices and a slight depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar.

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Petrol is projected to record the biggest increase, with prices expected to rise by 3.79% to 5.31%, taking the average pump price to about GH¢14.52 per litre.

Diesel is also expected to become more expensive, with COMAC estimating an increase of about 0.4%, or roughly seven pesewas per litre, pushing the expected pump price to around GH¢16.00 per litre.

LPG is not expected to be spared, with prices forecast to rise by between 1.10% and 1.30% per kilogram.

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Fuel prices in Ghana likely to increase from July 16 – See latest projections

According to COMAC, renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have unsettled global energy markets, pushing up the prices of crude oil and refined petroleum products amid fresh concerns over the security of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Chamber also cited exchange rate movements as a contributing factor. During the pricing period, the cedi weakened from GH¢11.4333 to GH¢11.4970 against the US dollar, representing a 0.55% depreciation.

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The projected increases come despite an earlier decline in average crude oil prices. COMAC noted that the downward trend was reversed after renewed geopolitical developments reignited fears of supply disruptions, resulting in higher international prices for refined petroleum products. Diesel recorded the largest increase on the international market during the review period, followed by petrol.

The outlook is further supported by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), which has revised its indicative price floors upward for the upcoming pricing window.

Under the new benchmarks, the indicative price floor for petrol has increased from GH¢12.79 to GH¢13.28 per litre, while diesel has risen from GH¢13.54 to GH¢14.35 per litre. LPG has also recorded a slight upward adjustment.