Spain beat France to reach World Cup 2026 final

Michael Olise (L) of France falls down during the semifinal match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, July 14, 2026. )

Michael Olise (L) of France falls down during the semifinal match between France and Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Dallas Stadium in Dallas, the United States, July 14, 2026. )

Spain booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a deserved 2-0 victory over France, ending Les Bleus' hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final.

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La Roja will now compete in only their second World Cup final, their first since winning the tournament in South Africa in 2010.

The semi-final began cautiously, but Spain quickly established control with confident possession and attacking intent.

France threatened first when Ousmane Dembele released Kylian Mbappe, but Spain's defence recovered brilliantly to deny the striker.

Spain broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal won a penalty following a foul by Lucas Digne. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot to give La Roja the lead.

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France's problems worsened shortly afterwards when defender William Saliba was forced off with an injury.

Despite a few attacking moments from Bradley Barcola and Mbappe, France struggled to break down Spain's organised defence before the interval.

France introduced Manu Kone and Desire Doue after the break in search of an equaliser, but Spain doubled their advantage in the 59th minute.

A well-worked move ended with Pedro Porro firing past goalkeeper Mike Maignan to score his second international goal.

Lamine Yamal thought he had added a third moments later, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

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France pushed forward in the closing stages, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe both going close, but Spain's disciplined defence stood firm.

La Roja maintained another clean sheet to secure a comfortable victory and advance to the World Cup final.

The win sends Spain into the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where they will face either England or Argentina.

It also marks Spain's sixth clean sheet in seven matches at the tournament, underlining their defensive strength throughout the competition.