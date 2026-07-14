NHIS to introduce higher tariffs from August 2026, Health Minister announces

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is set to implement revised reimbursement tariffs from August 2026, according to Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who says the move is aimed at improving healthcare financing and ensuring the scheme remains sustainable.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will introduce higher reimbursement tariffs from August 2026, with the government aiming to improve healthcare financing and the scheme's long-term sustainability.

“I'm happy to announce that very soon, we are going to increase the tariffs of the National Health Insurance. I think in August it's going to start,” Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh told Parliament's Assurance Committee.

The Health Minister also warned healthcare providers against charging NHIS subscribers illegal top-up fees, saying facilities found violating the regulations will continue to face sanctions.

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The minister made the announcement while appearing before Parliament's Assurance Committee, where he updated members on measures the government is taking to strengthen the NHIS and improve the timely payment of claims to healthcare providers.

According to Mr Akandoh, the Mahama administration has put systems in place to guarantee the prompt transfer of funds generated through the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), enabling healthcare facilities to receive reimbursements without unnecessary delays.

He told the committee;

I'm happy to announce that very soon, we are going to increase the tariffs of the National Health Insurance. I think in August it's going to start,

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The planned tariff review comes amid years of concerns from hospitals and other healthcare providers, many of whom have argued that existing NHIS reimbursement rates fall short of the actual cost of treating insured patients.

Beyond the tariff increase, the Health Minister also condemned the continued practice of some health facilities charging NHIS cardholders additional fees for services that should be fully covered under the scheme.

He described such top-up payments as illegal and disclosed that sanctions have already been imposed on some facilities found to be violating NHIS regulations.

Mr Akandoh warned healthcare providers against engaging in the unlawful practice, stressing that regulatory authorities would continue to inspect facilities nationwide to ensure compliance.

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