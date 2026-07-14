Advertisement

NHIS to introduce higher tariffs from August 2026, Health Minister announces

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:39 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
NHIS members urged to say NO to copayments
NHIS
The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is set to implement revised reimbursement tariffs from August 2026, according to Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, who says the move is aimed at improving healthcare financing and ensuring the scheme remains sustainable.
Advertisement

  • The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) will introduce higher reimbursement tariffs from August 2026, with the government aiming to improve healthcare financing and the scheme's long-term sustainability.

  • “I'm happy to announce that very soon, we are going to increase the tariffs of the National Health Insurance. I think in August it's going to start,” Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh told Parliament's Assurance Committee.

  • The Health Minister also warned healthcare providers against charging NHIS subscribers illegal top-up fees, saying facilities found violating the regulations will continue to face sanctions.

Advertisement

The minister made the announcement while appearing before Parliament's Assurance Committee, where he updated members on measures the government is taking to strengthen the NHIS and improve the timely payment of claims to healthcare providers.

According to Mr Akandoh, the Mahama administration has put systems in place to guarantee the prompt transfer of funds generated through the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL), enabling healthcare facilities to receive reimbursements without unnecessary delays.

He told the committee;

I'm happy to announce that very soon, we are going to increase the tariffs of the National Health Insurance. I think in August it's going to start,
Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Apostle Kwadwo Safo entrusted me with running Kristo Asafo Mission for four years’ - Osebo

The planned tariff review comes amid years of concerns from hospitals and other healthcare providers, many of whom have argued that existing NHIS reimbursement rates fall short of the actual cost of treating insured patients.

Beyond the tariff increase, the Health Minister also condemned the continued practice of some health facilities charging NHIS cardholders additional fees for services that should be fully covered under the scheme.

He described such top-up payments as illegal and disclosed that sanctions have already been imposed on some facilities found to be violating NHIS regulations.

Mr Akandoh warned healthcare providers against engaging in the unlawful practice, stressing that regulatory authorities would continue to inspect facilities nationwide to ensure compliance.

Advertisement

READ MORE: 10 countries where university education is free or affordable in 2026

The government's latest intervention seeks to strike a balance between improving reimbursements for healthcare providers and protecting NHIS subscribers from unauthorised charges, with the ultimate goal of strengthening confidence in Ghana's public health insurance system.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Final evacuation of 900 Ghanaians from South Africa begins July 25, marking end of repatriation exercise
News
14.07.2026
Final evacuation of 900 Ghanaians from South Africa begins July 25, marking end of repatriation exercise
Senegal FA president says World Cup team doctor was a gynecologist
Sports
14.07.2026
Senegal FA president says World Cup team doctor was a gynecologist
IShowSpeed to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony alongside Hollywood and music stars
Entertainment
14.07.2026
IShowSpeed to perform at 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony alongside Hollywood and music stars
NHIS members urged to say NO to copayments
News
14.07.2026
NHIS to introduce higher tariffs from August 2026, Health Minister announces
NPA increases fuel price floors; see latest prices
News
14.07.2026
NPA increases fuel price floors; see latest prices
List of African countries that can visit Italy without visa in 2026
News
14.07.2026
List of African countries that can visit Italy without visa in 2026