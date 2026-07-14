List of African countries that can visit Italy without visa in 2026 | Photo via knightsbridge.ae

List of African countries that can visit Italy without visa in 2026 | Photo via knightsbridge.ae

List of African countries that can visit Italy without visa in 2026

Travelling to Italy remains a distant dream for most African passport holders in 2026, and the numbers make that clear. Out of 54 African countries, only two currently enjoy visa-free access to Italy and the rest of the Schengen Area.

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For millions of Ghanaians and other Africans hoping to explore the Colosseum, the canals of Venice or the fashion houses of Milan without the hassle of an embassy appointment, the reality is still a long and often expensive visa process.

Why Italy's Visa Rules Are Not Set by Italy Alone

Italy does not decide on its own who needs a visa and who does not. As one of 29 countries in the Schengen Area, Italy follows a single European Union rulebook known as Regulation 2018/1806. This regulation splits the world into two groups.

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Annex I countries must apply for a visa before travelling, no matter how short the trip. Annex II countries are exempt and can enter for up to 90 days within any 180-day period without applying in advance. Because this list applies uniformly across all Schengen states, a country that is visa-free for France or Germany is automatically visa-free for Italy too, and vice versa.

The Only Two African Countries on Italy's Visa-Free List

As of 2026, Mauritius and Seychelles are the sole African nations whose citizens can walk into Italy without a prior visa application. Both are Indian Ocean island nations known for tourism-driven economies and strong diplomatic ties with the European Union.

Citizens of these two countries can stay in Italy and, by extension, the wider Schengen zone, for up to 90 days for tourism, business or family visits.

That freedom comes with a new condition, though. From late 2026, even these visa-exempt travellers will need to secure approval through the European Travel Information and Authorisation System, known as ETIAS, before departure.

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This online pre-clearance costs around 20 euros and remains valid for three years. Seychellois travellers already face an added requirement, needing an electronic travel authorisation similar to the one applied to nationals of the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Even with ETIAS or visa-free status, travellers from both countries must still carry a biometric passport valid for at least three months beyond their stay, show a return ticket, provide proof of accommodation and demonstrate sufficient funds.

What About Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and the Rest of the Continent?

For Ghanaians, Nigerians, Kenyans and the overwhelming majority of Africans, the picture has not changed. A Schengen visa remains compulsory before travelling to Italy in 2026.

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The standard short-stay visa application fee sits at 90 euros for adults, alongside supporting documents such as travel insurance, proof of accommodation, a detailed travel itinerary and evidence of financial means.

Approval rates also vary sharply by nationality, with West African applicants generally facing steeper rejection rates than travellers from Southern or East Africa.

It is worth noting that some online lists circulating in 2026 have claimed that countries such as Botswana, Namibia, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini and Lesotho also enjoy visa-free entry into certain Schengen states.

Official EU documentation and national foreign ministry publications for Germany and Belgium, however, confirm that Mauritius and Seychelles remain the only two African nations on the common Schengen exemption list that governs Italy.

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Travellers are advised to always confirm requirements directly with the Italian Embassy or Consulate in their home country before making any travel plans, since bilateral arrangements can occasionally create confusion with the EU-wide list.

How Ghanaians Can Still Travel to Italy in 2026

Ghanaian applicants are encouraged to apply well ahead of their intended travel date, since standard processing can take up to 15 days and longer during peak seasons.