Dagbon kingmakers ban live ammunition ahead of Yaa-Na Abukari II's funeral; offenders face arrest

The Dagbon Council of Kingmakers has banned the use of live ammunition during the third-day funeral rites of the late Yaa-Na Abukari Mahama II, warning that anyone found carrying or using live rounds will be arrested.

The Council of Kingmakers in Dagbon has announced an immediate prohibition on the use of live ammunition during the third-day funeral rites of the late Yaa-Na Abukari Mahama II, warning that anyone who violates the directive will face arrest.

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The decision was announced on Monday, July 13, during an emergency meeting at the Gbewaa Palace in Yendi.

The meeting was addressed by the Director-General, Technical of the Ghana Police Service and Chief of Singe, Iddi Lansah Seidu, who said the measure was necessary to prevent injuries often associated with celebratory gunfire during traditional events.

Anyone attending the funeral of the late King of Dagbon is strictly advised not to bring or use live ammunition. Anyone found with live ammunition will be arrested.

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He urged mourners to honour the late monarch by ensuring a peaceful and dignified funeral.

The late King never supported the use of live ammunition during traditional events. Let us honour his memory by ensuring a peaceful, safe, and dignified farewell, the Director-General said.

The third-day funeral rites for the late Yaa-Na Abukari Mahama II have been scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

Dagbon names regent following Yaa-Na's passing

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The Gbewaa Palace announced the passing of Yaa-Na Abukari Mahama II on July 13. Following his death, his son was installed as Kampakuya Na to serve as Regent of the Dagbon Kingdom.

In line with Dagbon custom, the regent will oversee the affairs of the kingdom until a new Yaa-Na is selected.

Life and reign of Yaa-Na Abukari II

Born in the 1940s in Mion, Yaa-Na Abukari Mahama II hailed from the Dagbon royal family. He was the son of Mahama II, who served as Yaa-Na from 1938 until February 6, 1948, while his mother, Ayishetu, was a princess from Kulunkpegu near Chaazaadaanyili.

Before ascending the Dagbon throne, he served as chief of Kpunkpono and later became Savelugu Naa, one of the three traditional gate skins whose occupants are eligible to become Yaa-Na.

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On January 18, 2019, he was enskinned as the 41st Yaa-Na of Dagbon, marking the end of a prolonged chieftaincy crisis that had left the Yendi skin vacant for more than 16 years.

How a new Yaa-Na is selected

Under Dagbon tradition, only three paramount chiefs are eligible to ascend the Yendi skin: the Karaga Naa, Yoo Naa and Mion Lana.

When a reigning Yaa-Na dies, a successor is chosen from one of these three recognised traditional gates in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Dagbon Kingdom.

The peace process that restored unity in Dagbon

The enskinment of Yaa-Na Abukari II followed years of mediation after the 2002 assassination of Yaa-Na Yakubu Andani, whose death triggered a 17-year chieftaincy dispute between the Abudu and Andani royal families.

To resolve the impasse, a Committee of Eminent Chiefs comprising the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa I, and the Nayiri, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, led efforts to restore lasting peace.