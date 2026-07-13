Dr Bawumia mourns late Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, hails his legacy of peace and unity

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, describing the late King of Dagbon as a unifying leader whose reign helped restore peace and stability to the kingdom during one of its most difficult periods.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed condolences following the death of Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

He described the late Dagbon overlord as a symbol of peace, unity and wise leadership.

Bawumia said he personally benefited from the Ya-Na's guidance during his time as Vice President and NPP presidential candidate.

He prayed for Allah's comfort for the royal family, the people of Dagbon and the nation.

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In a condolence message issued on Monday, July 13, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer said the Ya-Na led Dagbon with "ancestral wisdom and patience", guiding the kingdom towards peace, unity and prosperity.

His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon

According to Dr Bawumia, although the Ya-Na's reign was relatively short, it left a lasting impact on Dagbon and Ghana.

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"Through his wise leadership, he united families once broken and healed a society greatly fractured before him. He represented a blend of tradition and modernity perfectly in the way he led Dagbon," he said.

He added that the late monarch consistently championed development, lobbying for major projects to improve the lives of the people of Dagbon.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Bawumia also reflected on his personal relationship with the Ya-Na, saying he benefited greatly from the King's advice during his tenure as Vice President and later as the NPP's presidential candidate.

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"At the personal level, I benefited immensely from his counsel during my time as Vice President of Ghana and later, as the Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party. It was always an honour to pay him homage at the ancient Gbewaa Palace and to draw from his immeasurable wisdom and guidance," he stated.

He described the Ya-Na's passing as a significant loss not only to Dagbon but to the entire country.

"His passing marks a great loss to me, to the Dagbon Kingdom, and to Ghana as a whole," Dr Bawumia said.

He prayed for Allah to comfort the Ya-Na's immediate family, the chiefs and people of Dagbon, as well as the nation.

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